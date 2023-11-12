Kwon Alexander Injured In Steelers-Packers Game

UPDATE: Alexander has since been ruled out, per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.

INJURY UPDATE: Kwon Alexander is OUT for the rest of today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 12, 2023

UPDATE: Per Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten, Alexander is questionable to return with a leg injury.

#Steelers LB Kwon Alexander sustained a leg injury and questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 12, 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another injury to their inside linebacker room, with Kwon Alexander suffering a leg injury in the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

After a Jordan Love incompletion in the end zone, Alexander was down on the field and attended to by trainers. With the Steelers already losing LB Cole Holcomb for the season with a knee injury suffered in Week Nine, an injury to Alexander would really make that room thin. Mark Robinson and Tariq Carpenter, elevated off the practice squad, are options behind Alexander to pair at inside linebacker with Elandon Roberts.

Alexander is also Pittsburgh’s best option in coverage at linebacker, and if he misses time, it’ll be interesting to see how the Steelers choose to cover tight ends and running backs out of the backfield.

Hopefully, Alexander’s injury isn’t serious. He was attended to on the field by trainers and then got up and walked off the field to the blue medical tent, per the CBS broadcast. Jenna Harner of WPXI reported that Alexander then headed to the locker room, which isn’t a great sign.

Kwon Alexander heads to the locker room — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) November 12, 2023

We’ll keep you updated on Alexander’s status as we learn more.