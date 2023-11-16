‘Know What I’m Getting’: Dan Moore Jr. Set For Another Matchup Against Myles Garrett

For the sixth time in his career, Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. preparing to take on one of the best defensive players in football, that being Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Moore will match up with Garrett on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium in another key AFC North matchup between the Steelers and Browns with potentially first place on the line in the loaded division.

Though the Moore-Garrett matchup on paper seems like a major advantage for the Browns, Moore has more than held his own at times against Garrett and has confidence going into the matchup Sunday against one of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates this season.

Speaking to reporters from inside the locker room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side Thursday, Moore stated that he knows how good Garrett is and has respect for him entering the key battle.

“He’s a good player. I’ve played him five times at this point. I kind of know what I’m gonna get. I’m not really learning anything new,” Moore said to reporters regarding the matchup against Garrett, according to video via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on Twitter. ” Just getting more familiar with him, that’s all. …I would say he wins some battles, I win some battles. …I think he’s one of the best, man. So I definitely gotta respect him.”

At this point, there isn’t anything new to learn for Moore going against Garrett. Everything he needs to know, he already knows and has likely experienced. Same for Garrett against Moore. Now it’s a chess match within the game.

In five games against the Browns, Moore has allowed just two sacks and given up 18 total pressures. Not bad numbers overall with his primary matchup being Garrett, though he certainly has benefited at times from the Steelers getting the ball out quickly. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Garrett has generated 17 pressures and three sacks in the last five matchups with the Steelers, going largely against Moore.

They’re familiar with each other, know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and all that. Even with it being a familiar matchup, it remains a key one for both sides. Garrett can change a game in one snap, while Moore has played much better in recent weeks, both in pass protection and as a run blocker.

We’ll see who comes out on top Sunday in yet another Moore-Garrett clash in the trenches.