Joey Porter Jr. Named One Of Biggest Steals From 2023 Draft: ‘Quickly Developing Into A Lockdown Corner’

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have historically been a team known for drafting and developing talent, one position where they’ve struggled to find talent at in the draft is cornerback. That appears to have changed this year. The team drafted cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick in the second round, and since taking on a larger role in Pittsburgh’s defense, he’s developed into the team’s top option at cornerback. Former NFL executive Jeff Diamond, who won Executive of the Year in 1999 as the Minnesota Vikings’ general manager, named Porter one of the biggest steals thus far in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“The Steelers selected Porter Jr. with the pick they acquired for trading Chase Claypool to the Bears. Chicago would surely like a do-over on that deal. The Bears would love to have Porter, who is quickly developing into a lockdown corner, as a starter with size, speed and excellent ball skills. He has one interception, five passes defensed and 27 tackles for the Steelers, who are in the playoff hunt at 6-4,” Diamond wrote for The 33rd Team.

His family ties and familiarity to Pittsburgh make it a cool story to see him developing, as his dad spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers. But the younger Porter is blazing his own path forward, and he’s been a key cog in Pittsburgh’s cornerback room. The starting outside duo of Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace struggled early in the season, but since Porter has been inserted into the starting lineup, the secondary has looked a lot better. It’s also given Peterson some freedom to move around and show off his versatility, which has helped Pittsburgh cover up some other holes defensively caused by injuries.

So far, most of Pittsburgh’s rookie class are proving to be solid selections. Porter is playing above his draft slot as is second-round pick Keeanu Benton, who has taken on a key role along Pittsburgh’s defensive line. First-round pick Broderick Jones has shown his mettle as a run blocker and has helped Pittsburgh’s offense take a big step forward in the run game since being inserted into the starting lineup at right tackle in Week Nine. But given that Pittsburgh was able to get Porter with an extra second-round pick acquired from Chicago, the value and selection looks really good through 10 games.

We’ll see if Porter can continue the hot start to his career and finally be the lockdown corner that Pittsburgh has been missing for years. He’s not only one of the best corners on the team but one of the best in the whole league right now, and he’s going to be a really important piece down the stretch as the Steelers look to make the playoffs.