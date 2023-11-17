Joe Burrow Suffers Wrist Injury Against Ravens, Unable To Grip Football (Updates)

UPDATE (10:10 PM): It appears Burrow will not start the second half and he’s unlikely to return to the game. Bengals HC Zac Taylor says “you will probably not see Joe Burrow the rest of the game,” per Amazon sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

"You will probably not see Joe Burrow the rest of the game." – Zac Taylor.@KayleeHartung with the latest report on the Bengals QB.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/B5yeo4jQPI — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 17, 2023

Burrow has officially been ruled out by the team. Jake Browning will take over the rest of the game.

And now the Bengals officially have ruled out Joe Burrow. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

Our original story is below.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has apparently suffered a right wrist injury sometime during Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Seemingly playing through it during tonight’s game, he finally got checked out by trainers late in the first half before jogging to the locker room.

Here’s a clip of Burrow clutching his hand after throwing this pass.

Joe Burrow with a throwing hand injury of some sort pic.twitter.com/ljC9LUzyES — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 17, 2023

It’s unclear how or when Burrow suffered the injury and whether it was something he dealt with before the game or during it. A video captured this shot of Burrow appearing to wear a brace on his right wrist/hand arriving to the game.

Lots of talk about a deleted #Bengals post, which showed Joe Burrow wearing some type of brace or sleeve on his right wrist. 🎥 Here’s video of Burrow getting off the team bus in Baltimore. Not a perfectly clear shot, but you can definitely see it on his hand.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/XcqX6oMODA — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 16, 2023

Before exiting, he had completed 11-of-17 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown, giving Cincinnati a 10-7 lead over Baltimore (Update: the Ravens are back up 14-10).

Burrow was spotted on the sideline unable to throw, frustrated as he walked off the field. The injury, of course, is to his throwing wrist.

Joe Burrow in obvious pain. Can’t grip the football. pic.twitter.com/OFUShPUA23 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 17, 2023

Here’s another look at Burrow in considerable pain as he attempted to throw this football.

Joe Burrow headed to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after struggling to grip the football on the sideline. He was in obvious pain after throwing a TD pass to Joe Mixon. Details: https://t.co/UNtjqO6ebPpic.twitter.com/xQTZsKBcSq — Pro Talk (@On3ProSports) November 17, 2023

The Bengals are officially calling him questionable to return with a wrist injury. Jake Browning is the team’s backup quarterback. He has thrown one career pass.

Officially, it is a right wrist injury for #Bengals QB Joe Burrow. He’s questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

Pittsburgh faces Cincinnati in Week 12 so this injury is certainly one to monitor. The Steelers will already face one backup quarterback this weekend in Cleveland’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, replacing Deshaun Watson, out for the season with a fractured shoulder.

It’s been an injury-filled game between the Bengals and Ravens. Baltimore TE Mark Andrews suffered a painful-looking ankle injury earlier in the first half and was ruled out of the game, reportedly on crutches. QB Lamar Jackson also briefly examined with an ankle injury of his own, though he returned without missing a snap.

We’ll update Burrow’s situation throughout the night.

UPDATE (9:49 PM): In non-Burrow news, it appears Bengals starting DT B.J. Hill has suffered a non-contact injury. He has started all nine games this season, recording four sacks.

B.J.Hill down now for the Bengals with non-contact injury. This game is brutal with injuries tonight. #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 17, 2023

And CB Cameron Taylor-Britt has been ruled out with a left quad injury.