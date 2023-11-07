Jaylen Warren Nominated For Week Nine ‘Angry Runs’ By Good Morning Football

Jaylen Warren is a bowling ball with legs.
That’s the easiest way to describe his running style. He is an explosive runner, brings good power to the table and looks to dish out punishment any chance he gets. Of course, his wallet has taken a significant hit this season playing with that style, but it’s also endeared him to teammates, coaches and fans.
That endearment continued in Week Nine on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans. On a 1st and 10 from the Pittsburgh 41-yard line, Warren took a handoff out of shotgun from quarterback Kenny Pickett and headed between right guard and right tackle. In his way was Titans cornerback Elijah Molden.
Not for long.
Warren ran right through Molden, bouncing the Titans defender off the turf in the process with the big hit, leading to teammates George Pickens and Broderick Jones letting Molden know about it at the end of Warren’s 6-yard run.
The play immediately went viral, and then it ended up on Good Morning Football Tuesday morning as part of Kyle Brandt’s entertaining “Angry Runs” segment. Along with Warren, Kansas City running back Isaiah Pacheco and Baltimore running back Gus Edwards were nominated for the Week Nine “Angry Runs” segment with the famous scepter on the line.
“Gimme a Steeler! Gimme a Steeler right now! Gimme Jaylen Warren right up the middle. Get out of my way! Sit down, Jaylen! Just loop the crap out of this one. Jaylen has earned this one. This is what it’s all about. I’m going this way, you’re going this way. I’m standing, you’re on the ground. That is what ‘Angry Runs’ is all about,” an energetic Brandt said in the segment for Good Morning Football. “It’s been a great year for Jaylen Warren, but it’s been an expensive year for Jaylen Warren. …Warren, that is pure, that is sweet, that is Mozart. I love you, you could win.”
The “Angry Run” was part of a career night for Warren.
Against the Titans, the second-year undrafted free agent rushed for 88 yards on 11 carries, nearly giving the Steelers the go-ahead touchdown on a 22-yard run off right tackle on a broken play just one play after quarterback Kenny Pickett hit wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 32-yard gain down the right sideline.
Along with his 88 rushing yards, Warren added 25 yards on three catches and was an integral part of the Steelers’ offense against the Titans, helping the Steelers get to 5-3 on the year.
To date, Warren has rushed for 263 yards and one touchdown on 56 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. For his career, Warren has rushed for 642 yards and two touchdowns on 133 carries.