James Conner Reveals The Secret To Beating T.J. Watt: ‘Run Fast’

James Conner’s coming back to Pittsburgh. And he’s bringing some jokes with him. Conner was part of the Steelers’ 2017 draft class, one of the team’s finest in recent memory. He was a rookie the same year as T.J. Watt. The team made Watt their first-round pick while Conner was taken in the third, the local kid and feel-good story who had plenty of talent to boot.

After four years with the Steelers, Conner hit free agency and signed with the Arizona Cardinals as Pittsburgh moved on and drafted RB Najee Harris. Conner’s homecoming will be this weekend, his first time back in Pittsburgh to play against the Steelers. And he’ll again see Watt, now the lone member of that ’17 group still with the team.

Via the team’s YouTube channel, he was asked by reporters what the secret is to get the best of Watt. Conner offered a smile and a joke.

“Key to get past T.J.?” he said. “Run fast.”

Of course, he’s not calling Watt slow. But going around him is a whole lot smarter than going through him. As much as Watt is praised for his pass rush, that’s what he’s paid to do, his run defense remains underrated. He and Alex Highsmith are as equipped to play the run as they are getting after the quarterback and the Steelers’ run defense has tightened up with Cam Heyward’s return. They held the Cincinnati Bengals to 25 yards and zero first downs last Sunday. Conner knows Watt is one of the best in the world.

“T.J.’s a machine. So the o-line, they’ll take care of him. He’s gonna make plays for sure. He’s unstoppable. He’s one of the best in the game right now. Got our hands full with him for sure.”

Watt enters Week 13 tied for the NFL lead with 13.5 sacks, matching Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter (who has played in one more game). And Pittsburgh’s run defense has been in the top ten since Heyward came back in Week Nine, holding the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, and Bengals in check.

While it’s been a tough season for the 2-10 Cardinals, Conner has been a bright spot. Though battling injuries, his biggest issue in Pittsburgh, he’s been highly productive when healthy. On the year, he’s averaging a career-high 5.1 yards per carry while the Cardinals have one of the league’s most efficient running games. Not wanting Watt to take over the game as a rusher, Arizona’s plan will be to run early and often. They’ll lean on Conner to get the job done.

Conner told reporters he still feels the love from Pittsburgh and he should receive a warm welcome when he steps inside Acrisure Stadium Sunday. But if this game goes the way the Steelers defense has been able to control the others, he won’t just feel the love from the crowd. He’ll feel Watt hitting him in the backfield.

Unless he can outrun him.