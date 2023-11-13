‘I’ve Been Doubted My Whole Life:’ Jaylen Warren Thinks It’s ‘Pretty Cool’ That Teams Game Plan Against Him

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren has been one of the better backs in the league over the last two weeks. In Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, Warren ran for over 100 yards for the first time in his career, and he’s been a major key to Pittsburgh’s offense putting up over 20 points each of the past two weeks, as Warren has been a sparkplug alongside Najee Harris in the backfield. He told reporters today that while he likes flying under the radar, he thinks it’s “pretty cool” that he’s heard he’s been brought up in team meetings by opponents.

“I’ve heard from talk outside that teams are kind of mentioning me in their team meeting and whatnot,” said Warren via Steelers Live on Twitter. “I think that is pretty cool. I like both. I like flying under the radar. It’s obvious you are an impact player if the other team is focusing on you. I have been doubted my whole life. I wouldn’t be surprised if they doubt me. I don’t pass the eye test. I go out there, don’t do too much. When you play me, that is when it shows.”

Jaylen Warren and Mykal Walker spoke to the media on Monday: pic.twitter.com/FImZLCh8p0 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) November 13, 2023

Warren’s now tied with George Pickens for the most yards from scrimmage on the team this season with 582, as Warren has 364 rushing yards and 218 receiving yards. He’s been one of Pittsburgh’s most potent offensive weapons, and teams are starting to take notice. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry mentioned Warren in his press conference last week as a player he’s been learning more about and someone the Packers needed to key on, but Warren ended up having his best game of the season.

Coupled with improved run blocking, largely thanks to the insertion of Broderick Jones into the starting lineup, the Steelers seem to have finally found their identity as a team that’s going to rely on the run game. Warren’s a huge part of that as someone who can take carries away from Harris and keep him fresh, and his burst provides a different element to Pittsburgh’s offense. The thunder-and-lightning dynamic of Warren and Harris has made the Steelers a much better team and has kept them winning despite QB Kenny Pickett struggling.

If Warren can keep it up against the Cleveland Browns and their stout defense next week, he could continue to see more work and there’s little doubt he’s a player that defenses are going to focus on more and more. The days of Warren flying under the radar are gone.