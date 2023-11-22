‘I’m Always Hardest On Myself’: Kenny Pickett Finding Balance Between Being ‘Perfectionist’ And Having Fun

As a football player, your main objective is to win the game. In order to do this, you must be able to execute at a level that puts you in a position to win.

Frankly, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been able to buck that trend for most of the season as their offense has been outgained in every game they’ve played this season while their defense ranks 27th in yards allowed on the year, yet find themselves 6-4 and currently holding a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. QB Kenny Pickett particularly hasn’t been playing well in what has become a sophomore slump of a season, throwing for only 1,722 yards and six touchdowns to four interceptions through ten games, failing to take that necessary step forward to properly lead this offense forward as their franchise quarterback.

Pickett is aware that his play hasn’t been up to snuff this season, addressing the media on Wednesday stating that he’s his harshest critic regarding his play this year. But he also wants to enjoy the process and continue playing for his love of the game rather than chasing individual stats as he tries to help jump-start Pittsburgh’s sluggish offense.

“I’m a perfectionist, so I’ve always been that way,” Pickett said to the media on video from Steelers.com. “I’m always hardest on myself and how I need to play and the standard I hold myself to. But as you said, there’s a balance to that. I wanna go out there, have fun, play, do what I’ve done my whole life. So, that’s what I want to get back to and enjoy the people that I’m doing it with. I’ve got great friends on this team. So I just wanna get back to playing football.”

Pickett’s quarterback coach Tony Racioppi mentioned today on The Fan Morning Show that Pickett is his own worst critic and that he doesn’t need anyone to tell him that he needs to play better. While it can be frustrating to see the product on the field not improve week after week, it’s not for a lack of caring or wanting to improve. Pickett and the entire offense care about the product they put on the field and want to be a successful offense, doing what is necessary to become that on a regular basis.

Pickett must continue to hone his craft off the field, on the practice field, and in the film room to be better prepared for when the bullets are live on Sundays. He must work on establishing a better connection with his receivers as he and the likes of Diontae Johnson and George Pickens have missed on several potentially big connections this season.

Third time on the day that Kenny Pickett and Diontae Johnson weren't on the same page. Led to a three-and-out. Browns then went down and won the game. Very concerning that the two weren't on same page for second straight week. pic.twitter.com/SPVXy9GGhh — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 19, 2023

Still, it’s easy to become obsessed with the results of the game without enjoying the process and knowing what your true “why” actually is. It’s because you love the game and enjoy being out under the lights, playing with your teammates, and getting to be a part of a game that you fell in love with as a kid. Pickett is attempting to keep that balance, knowing that he has high expectations as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback, but also that he can’t suffer that burnout that so many NFL players before him have experienced.

Look back at the greats including Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and even Ben Roethlisberger. Sure, they were fueled by winning, but they ultimately played for the joy and love of it, and would walk away when that passion to play started to subside. Extrinsic motivation can only get you so far, and Pickett knows that he’s motivated to win and bring a Super Bowl to the city of Pittsburgh, but he also acknowledges that fine balance of playing because he loves the game and wants to enjoy each moment out there pursuing his passions and dreams as a starting quarterback in the NFL.