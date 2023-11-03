‘I Got Full Faith In Kenny:’ Diontae Johnson Not Worried About Being On Same Page With Pickett

For the first time since the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 3, 2022, Steelers WR Diontae Johnson caught a touchdown pass in Pittsburgh’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. It came on the heels of Johnson and QB Kenny Pickett not being on the same page on a pass intended for Johnson in the end zone in the team’s Week Eight loss last Sunday, but Johnson said he isn’t worried about connecting with his quarterback.

“Us being on the same page, that goes all the way back to training camp. We’ve been practicing those type of plays all year. It’s good that we can put it on film and put points on the board at the same time. So I got full faith in Kenny that he gonna make the right choices at all times,” Johnson said in his postgame press conference, via the team’s YouTube channel.

Since Johnson returned from a hamstring injury in Week Seven against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s been an impact player. He has 20 receptions for 254 yards over the last three games, and now he can add a touchdown to his season stat line. Johnson’s showing why he’s still Pittsburgh’s best receiver, even with George Pickens getting a whole lot of hype in training camp and throughout the preseason and into the regular season.

Johnson’s ability to get open is among the best in the NFL, and he’s a huge asset to Pickett for that reason. As a young quarterback, Pickett needs someone he can go to in those gotta-have-it situations without having to try and force a throw. Johnson proved his reliability today when on 3rd and 6 with 5:06 left in the game from the Pittsburgh 45, Johnson was able to get open down the sideline for a 32-yard gain that put the Steelers in Tennessee territory and got them in field goal range. Credit to Pickett — he made an incredible throw on the play — but Johnson was open, and in those situations, he has a knack for finding himself open and being able to make a play.

He adds an element to the offense that was severely lacking while he was out with his injury, and now that he’s back, the Steelers are a better team. Today’s touchdown surely won’t be his last of the season, and as his connection with Pickett continues to grow and they maintain their trust level, he’s going to continue to be a high-impact player throughout the year.