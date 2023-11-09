‘I Don’t View ‘Em As A Bend-Don’t-Break Defense’: Matt LaFleur Praises Steelers’ Ability To Generate ‘Explosion Plays’

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is an intriguing unit for many reasons this season. It’s widely seen as the strength of the 2023 Steelers, relying on the likes of OLBs T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, DL Cameron Heyward, and S Minkah Fitzpatrick to lead a unit to generate takeaways and keep the opponents’ score down.

The Steelers have fared well so far this season at keeping the score down in most games they’ve played, ranking 13th in the league in points allowed. However, they haven’t been great when it comes to keeping their oppenents from getting yards, ranking second-worst in football as they have allowed 3,018 yards through eight games this season according to Pro Football Reference.

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Pittsburgh’s defense on Thursday and he thinks that the unit is best categorized as a “bend, don’t break defense” that gives up a lot of yards, but holds the opponent out of the end zone and still manages to keep the score down.

“Well, as long as you keep people out of the end zone,” LaFleur said to the media Thursday on video from the Packers’ YouTube channel. I mean ultimately that’s what it’s all about is the points and I don’t view ’em as a bend, don’t break defense. I think they’ve given up some explosion plays, but they’ve made so many explosion plays on the defensive side with all the takeaways, especially late it games, it seems like the defense comes away with a huge play that ultimately ends up allowing them to win the game.”

Pittsburgh has struggled to get off the field at times throughout 2023, having the second-worst three and out rate in football ahead of only the Denver Broncos. They have allowed multiple splash plays on the ground and through the air, including big runs by RBs Christian McCaffrey and Jerome Ford the first two weeks of the season along with big pass plays to WR Nico Collins and RB Travis Etienne as Pittsburgh couldn’t keep a lid on it.

While Pittsburgh ranks near the bottom of the league in passing and rushing yards allowed, they have managed to keep the score down in all but two games this season. On top of that, the defense has come up with numerous explosion plays as LeFluer called them to change the outcome of games, including Watt’s INT against the Rams at the half, his fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Browns to go ahead in the fourth quarter, and CB Joey Porter Jr.’s INT late in the fourth quarter against the Ravens to get the ball back to the offense who would go down the field and score the go-ahead touchdown.

In many ways, Pittsburgh’s defense has been “bend, don’t break” this season. Still, LaFleur is quick to credit that they are just as likely to generate a splash play as they are to give one up. It may not be the Steel Curtain or the 2008 defense that we’ve been spoiled with in the past, but Pittsburgh’s defense is still finding ways to get the job done in 2023, even when it isn’t always very pretty.