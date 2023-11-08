Get Off The Field: Steelers’ Defense Second-Worst In Football At Forcing Three And Outs

The goal of any defense should be to get off the field as fast as possible and give the ball back to the offense. The best way to do that is to get a sack fumble or snag an interception, but with turnovers being a less sticky stat, forcing opposing offenses to go three and out is a good predictor of overall defensive success.

When you force the opposing offense to go three and out and punt the football, that gives the offense the ball back quickly while forcing the opposing defense back on the field, leading them to play more snaps and wear down over time. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has often been commended for their ability to force turnovers and keep the opposing score down to give their offense a chance to score and win close games. However, when analyzing three-and-out rates across the league, Pittsburgh actually isn’t meeting the bar when it comes to getting the opposing offense off the field quickly.

According to Arjun Menon, the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied with the Houston Texans for the second-worst three-and-out rate in the league at 26%, trailing only the Denver Broncos who sit at 17%. On the far opposite end of the study, the Cleveland Browns lead the league in three-and-out rate, forcing the opposing offense to punt on their first offensive series of a drive over 50% of the time.

This may be a surprising stat for some to see Pittsburgh so far down the list, but when you look at the stat, it actually lines up pretty well with their play on the field this season. The Steelers ranked 13th in the league in points allowed according to Pro Football Reference, but they are second-to-last in football in total yards allowed (3,018). they rank 25th against the pass and 29th against the run, having bled yards to opposing offenses throughout the first half of the season.

Pittsburgh in fact has been outgained in every game by their opponent this season, but still manages to hold a winning record. The Steelers have been playing a “bend but don’t break” defense, allowing opponents to get yards, but keeping them out of the end zone. Outside of two blowouts to the 49ers and Texans, the Steelers defense has done a good job keeping the score down in every other contest, going 5-1 in those games thanks to turnovers and splash plays made by that unit.

Obviously, we want to see Pittsburgh force more three-and-outs and get the offense the ball quicker. Still, it’s impressive to see the Steelers still having the success they are having as they continue to defy logic as a team, as their defense gives up yards but holds the score down. Not to mention, their offense doesn’t get very many yards but manages to score when they need it most to come out on top of games.