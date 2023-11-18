How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Browns

A weekly article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself, just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the team’s Week 11 showdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Those Picking The Steelers

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (16-13)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (16-13)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (16-15)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (21-17)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (20-17)

Adam Rank/NFL Network: Steelers (20-17)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (20-16)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (16-14)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Those Picking The Browns

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Browns (16-13)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Browns (16-13)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Browns (20-16)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Browns (23-16)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 10

Those Picking The Browns: 4

Quick Notes

– It should be noted some of these picks may have been made early in the week ahead of the Deshaun Watson injury news.

– Still, most are predicting another low-scoring affair. Four total predictions of a 16-13 outcome. Two in Pittsburgh’s favor, and two in Cleveland’s favor. The highest score for either team in any of these 14 predictions was 23 points. Six of them had neither team even touching 20.

– Pittsburgh will face rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson this weekend, making him the third rookie QB the Steelers have played this season. It’s the first time since 2016 that Pittsburgh has gone up against three rookie passers in one season. That year, they lost to Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz while beating Cleveland’s Cody Kessler.

– The Browns lead the NFL with the most giveaways, 19 of them. The Steelers are tied for the second-fewest of them with just eight on the season.

– On a per-drive basis, Cleveland has the No. 1 defense in time of possession, plays run, and yards gained, and they are second in points.

On the flip side, on a per-drive basis, Pittsburgh’s offense ranks 30th in TOP, 31st in plays run, 30th in yards gained, and their “high” of 28th in points per drive. Advantage, Cleveland.

– Two of the NFL’s top three pass rushers, from a sack perspective, will be featured in this game. Myles Garrett is tied with Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter for the league lead with 11 while T.J. Watt sits in third place with 10.5.