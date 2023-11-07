‘He’s Growing And Growing Fast’: Tomlin Sees Keeanu Benton Developing Into Well-Rounded Player

DL Keeanu Benton may have only started one game so far this season, but his impact and development has been evident since taking the field for the first time in a Steelers’ uniform in Week One.

Benton has technically been behind Montravius Adams on the depth chart at nose tackle, but he has still managed to play 237 defensive snaps (41%) on the year in the Steelers’ base defense at nose as well as in sub-packages as one of their two defensive linemen. Mike Tomlin was asked in his weekly press conference what he’s seen from Benton thus far, to which Tomlin responded that he’s seen what he’s needed Benton to show to become a significant contributor along the defensive line.

“Growth every single week with every outing,” Tomlin said to the media via video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “I thought last week was a significant step. He plays the run well. He plays the pass well. He’s able to play both and mix downs. He’s growing and growing fast and it’s important because we need him to. But again, his maturation process was probably accelerated by the additional reps that he got during the time that Cam Heyward was unavailable as well.”

Benton has 16 total tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss, four QB hits, a sack, and a forced fumble on the season. The stats may not be gaudy, but when you watch the tape, you see a powerful, disruptive player who clogs up running lanes in the middle of the defense. Benton also has the athleticism and effort in pursuit to be a capable pass rusher, causing havoc along the interior of the offensive line as he chases the quarterback.

Watch this run D rep by Keeanu Benton taking on two and dropping the anchor before shedding. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/i5VGQIadVh — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 3, 2023

Benton is currently graded as Pittsburgh’s third-best defender, according to Pro Football Focus, receiving a 75.2 overall grade. That’s quite an accomplishment for the rookie defensive tackle, sharing the field with the likes of OLBs T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith as well as S Minkah Fitzpatrick and fellow rookie CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers have desperately needed a running mate opposite Heyward since DL Stephon Tuitt retired and DL Javon Hargrave left in free agency. DL Larry Ogunjobi has been serviceable, but his impact hasn’t matched what Pittsburgh has gotten out of its defensive linemen in the past. Benton isn’t there yet either, but he’s showing signs of becoming that well-rounded defender who can be a force against the run as well as a pass rusher as he continues to hone his craft. With Heyward getting up in age, Benton looks to be following in his footsteps, having the size, athleticism, and skill set to develop into a long-term contributor on this defense.