George Pickens Injured In Fourth Quarter Of Steelers-Bengals Game (Update)

UPDATE: Pickens has returned to the game. Per CBS’ Evan Washburn, Pickens had the wind knocked out of him.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens was injured after diving to make a catch with 12:34 remaining in the Steelers’ Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pickens appeared to land hard on his shoulder and was attended to on the field by trainers. While he’s had a slower last few weeks and had just two catches for 15 yards in the game before going down, he’s one of Pittsburgh’s most dynamic weapons and losing him would be a significant loss to the Steelers offense.

Pickens walked off the field on his own power, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

George Pickens is up and walking off the field under his own power. He was laying on his side for a while down on the field with medical staff around him. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 26, 2023

He was seen on the CBS broadcast walking around on the sideline with his helmet off, but he wasn’t in the blue medical tent. Hopefully the injury isn’t too serious, and Pickens can get back on the field sooner rather than later.