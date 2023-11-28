Freiermuth’s Return Boosted Pickett’s Play, Tomlin Says

While many are pointing to Matt Canada’s absence as the catalyst for QB Kenny Pickett’s improved play and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ better offensive showing Sunday, Mike Tomlin has a different view. A healthy and fully integrated TE Pat Freiermuth was one of the keys to the team utilizing all areas of the field as Pickett had his best game of the year.

Speaking to reporters during his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin said he was encouraged by Pickett’s performance but knew Freiermuth returning to his regular role played a key factor.

“I did. I saw some things that were encouraging from that perspective,” Tomlin said of Pickett’s aggression. “But I also think Muth’s presence and another complete week of work with him had a lot to do with it. Muth did an awesome job in the interior portions of the field, particularly versus zone. Kenny has a lot of confidence in him and has had a lot of confidence in him. It’s good to have him back.”

Freiermuth finished Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals with nine catches for 120 yards, both career-highs. To put things in perspective, his 120 yards were more than Heath Miller had in any game of his long and great Steelers career, topping out at 118 in the famous 37-36 win over the Green Bay Packers, the one that ended in Mike Wallace’s game-winning score.

In a year plagued by a hamstring injury, Sunday was a weight off Freiermuth’s shoulders. And while technically made his return the week prior, it’s clear the team eased him back into action. The Bengals’ defense also created more chances than the Cleveland Browns offered, Cincinnati playing plenty of two-high looks that created openings down the seams. Pickett took advantage from the very first play of the game, connecting with Freiermuth down the right seam off play-action for 24 yards. On the following drive, the two connected on the same concept for 29 yards on 3rd and 13.

Freiermuth also played a key role in the team’s third-down success, responsible for three of the Steelers’ eight third-down conversions. Excluding the final kneel down, Pittsburgh ended the game 50 percent on possession downs, a stark contrast to the previous two weeks when it finished under 26 percent.

Freiermuth’s target chart tells the story of his day and the Steelers’ improved passing game. Attacking all areas of the field, including over the middle, Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards in a crisp and efficient performance.

Freiermuth could be in for another big day this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. In their Week 12 37-14 blowout loss, Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee found the end zone twice in the first half. His first score came from seven yards out, his second from five, as the Rams worked well in red zone play. On the first score, the Rams used play-action and booted QB Matthew Stafford into the flat where Higbee was open, muscling his way past one Cardinals’ defender and into the end zone.

An opening drive TD for Tyler Higbee and the Rams 📺: #LARvsAZ on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/1dOevJjoZZ pic.twitter.com/coo2DrNwif — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2023

It’s a concept similar to what Pittsburgh utilizes, and the Steelers could lean on that in the right situation this weekend. After losing Kyzir White for the season to a biceps injury, the Cardinals are hurting at inside linebacker. It creates a positive matchup for Freiermuth, Pickett, and a Steelers offense looking to build upon the foundation they laid Sunday.