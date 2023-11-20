Former Steelers TE Scotty Washington Signing With Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers TE Scotty Washington will stay in the AFC North, as he is signing with the Baltimore Ravens after a workout today. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the news.

Washington was waived by Pittsburgh last week to create space on the practice squad with TE Pat Freiermuth returning from IR. With the Steelers adding S Eric Rowe and LB Myles Jack due to injuries, the open spots on the practice squad were needed for help and depth at other positions.

Washington was initially signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Oct. 24 before being released on Nov. 14. He was released with OG Joey Fisher, who reportedly had a workout with the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

Washington is presumably signing with Baltimore’s practice squad although Wilson doesn’t clarify in his report. The Ravens lost TE Mark Andrews to a cracked fibula last Thursday night, although there is a chance that he could return late in the season if Baltimore makes a deep playoff run.

There’s a chance that Washington could see action against the Steelers in Week 18 when the Steelers head to M&T Bank Stadium for their second matchup with the Ravens this season.

Undrafted in 2020 out of Wake Forest, Washington played in one NFL game as a member of the New England Patriots. That game came in 2022 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington is a converted wide receiver who has good size at 6-5. He’s up to 247 pounds, and he was productive as a receiver at Wake Forest. In his senior season for the Demon Deacons, he caught 35 passes for 607 yards.

He’ll compete with Charlie Kolar for a potential path to playing time behind Isaiah Likely, who will take over as Baltimore’s starting tight end with Andrews out. While it didn’t work out for him in Pittsburgh, Washington’s size and athleticism make him an intriguing addition for the Ravens.