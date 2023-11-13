Former Steelers OL Trai Essex Has Seen No Progress With QB Kenny Pickett

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex hasn’t seen what he’s looking for out of QB Kenny Pickett. Though Pickett and company just won another game, Pittsburgh’s passing game was once again feeble. Pickett threw for just 126 yards and no touchdowns as the Steelers used 205 yards on the ground for the bulk of their offensive output.

Taking to Twitter late Sunday night, Essex said Pickett looks like the same guy as he did as a rookie.

Let me start this out by saying I really want Kenny to succeed. Canada has done him no favors. However, my issue with #8 is that he looks exactly the same as he did last year. There is nothing I can point to in his game and say it has gotten better. Am I wrong? — Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) November 13, 2023

It wasn’t the only time Sunday that Essex questioned Pickett’s play. He tweeted this comment as the refs were reviewing Pickett’s incompletion/potential lateral on a swing pass to RB Jaylen Warren. The pass was behind Warren and hit the ground, and the Steelers were fortunate to have the refs rule it as an incomplete pass instead of a fumble.

Dude, seriously #8?! Simple shit! These are mistakes NFL QBs should not make. A simple swing pass should be executed 100/100 times. — Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) November 12, 2023

And here’s a look at the play. A simple throw on a concept the Steelers have utilized plenty this season, a “fast 4” with Warren running to the flat. But Pickett’s pass was supposed to be out in front, not behind, and it made it a more difficult catch than it should’ve been. And nearly resulted in a turnover.

Through nine starts, Pickett has just six touchdown passes. He’s taken good care of the football, not throwing an interception in five straight games (one more and he’ll tie the franchise record), but he has yet to put together a complete game. He’s been solid in the fourth quarter of most outings, leading several game-winning drives and late comebacks, but his numbers are poor for an NFL quarterback in 2023. His completion percentage ranks 30th out of 33 qualifiers while his touchdown rate and QBR are 29th. Statistically, his numbers are about in line with his rookie season, not showing the second-year jump many anticipated.

As Essex tweeted, some blame can be put on OC Matt Canada, though he’s called three solid games in as many weeks. Most recently, Pittsburgh’s problems in the passing game have been execution-related, not scheme, and often fall at Pickett’s feet.

He’ll have a tough task this weekend against the Cleveland Browns, one of football’s top defensive units. On the season, they rank top 10 in points allowed, passing yards allowed, yards per carry allowed, and on a per-drive basis, are essentially the best defense in football. In their Week Two matchup, a 26-22 Steelers win, Pickett connected with WR George Pickens on a 71-yard touchdown but otherwise did little, completing half his passes while also throwing a bad interception. They’ll need more from Pickett this time around, unable to rely on the two defensive touchdowns they got earlier this season that proved to be the catalyst to victory.