Film Room: S Trenton Thompson Provides Energy And Splash Against The Bengals

With both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal out for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, S Trenton Thompson logged his second career NFL start after debuting last week against the Cleveland Browns. The former undrafted free agent out of San Diego State saw some action on special teams with the New York Giants last season, but the last two weeks have been his actual first taste of extensive playing time on the defensive side of the ball in the NFL.

Thompson came to play against the Bengals, recording five total tackles (all solo), a pass breakup, and an interception that he returned for six yards. With multiple starters out for Pittsburgh, Thompson was called upon to step in the defense’s moment of need. When going back through the tape, you see the film match up with the production from the second-year pro.

The Film

The Bengals’ lone touchdown against Pittsburgh on Sunday may not be considered against Thompson as he almost made the play, but he did get burned initially in coverage. Watch as Thompson gets spun around by TE Irv Smith Jr. as he breaks to the sideline on a corner route, allowing separation to occur. However, QB Jake Browning checks it down to TE Drew Sample in the flat before he can see Smith running open in the end zone, giving the defense a chance to rally and keep him from crossing the line to gain. Thompson goes outside and forces Sample back to the field, attempting to go through Smith to get the tackle. Thompson knocks down Smith, but Sample manages to dive into the end zone for the score.

As a tackler, Thompson did a great job coming down in run support against Cincinnati. He showed urgency to get to the ball quickly as well as willingness to throw his body into the mix and get the ball carrier down. Take a look at this play Thompson makes on RB Joe Mixon. He comes into the box before the ball is snapped and keeps his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage, reading the blocks and squaring up Mixon for the tackle. Thompson makes the tackle on Mixon’s right leg as he attempts to break out to the left with Thompson not letting go until Mixon falls to the turf, securing the tackle.

Here’s another example of an open field tackle made by Thompson on WR Andrei Iosivas, who catches the ball after getting free on a slant pattern on the designed pick play. Thompson comes from depth in a two-high safety look and squares up Iosivas in the middle of the field. Going low to take out the receiver’s legs, Thompson suplexes him down to the ground.

Thompson got his hands on one pass against Cincinnati, and he was inches away from walking away with two picks in the game. On this play with QB Jake Browning targeting WR Ja’Marr Chase over the middle, S Damontae Kazee flies in to break up the pass, popping the ball up in the air. Thompson flies in as the deep safety in Pittsburgh’s Cover 3 that they disguise as two-high pre-snap before rotating, laying out to try and reel in the tipped pass. Thompson just misses keeping the ball from hitting the turf as the pass falls incomplete.

Thompson did manage to make the play of the game on defense according to DL Cameron Heyward by picking off Browning as the Bengals were driving deep into Pittsburgh territory. With 9:30 left in the third quarter, the Bengals had the ball on Pittsburgh’s 18-yard line with seven yards needed on third down. Thompson lines up over the slot receiver, but quickly reads Browning targeting Chase on the left sideline on the quick curl route. He undercuts the pass and steps in front of Chase to get the interception. Chase ends up swinging Thompson down after picking up six yards on the return, keeping the Bengals from putting points on the board. Pittsburgh would score a go-ahead touchdown on its next possession.

Conclusion

Thompson represented himself well against the Bengals in his second straight game with extensive playing time on the defensive side of the ball. He was helpful in run support and flew around the field, showing great effort in pursuit while doing his best to overcommunicate on every play as he tried to help fill the void with Fitzpatrick and Neal out. Thompson’s interception came at a crucial time, too, ending a promising drive by the Bengals. They could have taken a 14-3 lead, but instead suffered a 14-pont swing as Pittsburgh went down the field and scored after the pick to make the score 10-7.

Thompson has waited his turn to get on the field as he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad after the preseason concluded. He was elevated for the Packers game from the practice squad and promoted to the active roster just over a week ago, helping Pittsburgh work through its injury woes at safety.

Thompson will likely go back to the practice squad after the starters return from injury, but his efforts are much-appreciated, and now he has tape out there to help his case with other teams as he looks to earn a role on defense in the future. For now in Pittsburgh, however, Steelers fans should be grateful for his development since the preseason. He has been a pleasant surprise as a former practice squad guy making an impact on Sundays.