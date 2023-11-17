Ex-Steelers WR Chase Claypool Has Knee Surgery, Return Unclear

Now on his third NFL team, Miami Dolphins WR Chase Claypool isn’t finding much more success in South Beach. And now, he’s going to be sidelined for a little while. Not because of his own actions, as was the case in what drove him out of Chicago, but due to “minor” knee surgery with a “week-to-week” timetable to return. That’s according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who shared the news during a Friday meeting with the meeting.

Claypool had the surgery during the team’s bye week.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says nothing final yet but “very optimistic” on RB De’Von Achane playing Sunday vs. Raiders. Guard Robert Hunt is ruled OUT McDaniel said it’d be “pretty risky” to play Sunday. Chase Claypool had minor knee procedure over bye week. He’s week-to-week. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 17, 2023

Dumped by the Bears to the Dolphins in early October for a swap of Day Three draft picks, Claypool has been quiet with his new team. Appearing in just three games, he’s been targeted just twice, catching one pass for 15 yards. Overall, he’s logged just 29 snaps on offense as a reserve in a deep and talented Dolphins wide receiver room, seeing more action on special teams instead. That’s where his biggest contribution has been, picking up two tackles with Miami.

While he isn’t expected to miss the rest of the season, Claypool’s return from the surgery is unknown but he won’t play this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. And even when he gets back, simply earning a hat will be difficult enough, let alone making a meaningful impact on offense.

His career has gone downhill since being traded by Pittsburgh ahead of last year’s deadline. Claypool’s experience with the Bears was a mess. From limited production to injuries to getting run out of the building by the coaching staff, it’s one of the worst trades made in the last decade. For the Bears, at least. Pittsburgh made a great deal, getting back the 32nd overall pick, which they used on CB Joey Porter Jr., now a starting corner and having a solid rookie season.

A free agent in the offseason, Claypool will look just to be on someone’s offseason roster. While there’s enough talent to warrant at least one more look, his time in the NFL could be limited and he’s in danger of falling out of the league this offseason.