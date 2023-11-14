Dermontti Dawson And Hines Ward Named To The Senior Bowl’s 75th Anniversary Team

The Reese’s Senior Bowl has top-end talent from the college game play in the showcase every season in the lead up to the NFL Draft. It gives seniors an opportunity to put on the pads one last time in front of NFL front offices in attendance to make their case to be drafted. Starting this season, college juniors will be allowed to participate as well in the showcase thanks to a recent rule change, allowing even more talent from the college game to participate.

The Senior Bowl staff opted to celebrate that past this week leading up to the 75th anniversary of the All-Star game, naming its 75th Anniversary Team. It features players who have participated over the years that put together lustrous careers in the league, being named to Pro Bowls, the All-Pro team, as well as being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Per the Senior Bowl, the 75th Anniversary Team selections were made through a process that included a public online fan vote, a poll of all 32 NFL general managers, and consideration from the Senior Bowl’s selection committee. Two former Steelers made the team: C Dermontti Dawson and WR Hines Ward.

Dawson played in the Senior Bowl in 1988. He played his college ball at Kentucky where he saw time at both center and guard for the Wildcats, ultimately getting drafted by the Steelers 44th overall in the second round in the 1988 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh plugged Dawson in at guard alongside HOF Mike Webster in his final season with the team before having Dawson succeed the Steelers legend at the pivot. Dawson would go on to have a Hall of Fame career himself during his time in the Black and Gold. Playing 13 seasons with the team, he was named to seven Pro Bowls and also named a six-time First-Team All-Pro. Dawson was also named to the 1990s All-Decade Team and was inducted into Canton in 2012.

Ward starred in the Senior Bowl in 1998 after playing his college ball at the University of Georgia. The Steelers drafted Ward 92nd overall in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Ward played three seasons before notching his first 1,000-yard season in 2001, going on to post four straight from 2001-2004 and six total in his career. Ward would go on to be named a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time second-team All-Pro. He was a part of two Super Bowl Championship teams in Pittsburgh, including being named Super Bowl XL MVP. He finished his lustrous career with 1,000 receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns.

That time when Hines Ward scored a 70-yard TD for the @steelers … WITH ONE CLEAT. via @nflthrowbackpic.twitter.com/cDcyzYPJsq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 8, 2021

The Steelers have made a habit of scouting the Senior Bowl heavily over the years, drafting DL Keeanu Benton last spring after he played in the showcase. Look for the Steelers to have a heavy presence yet again in Mobile this year as they look to continue to add to their roster, selecting players they hope can one day mirror the success of Senior Bowl alumni like Dawson and Ward.