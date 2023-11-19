Depot After Dark: Ryan Shazier Shows Up, Steelers AFC North Meme, Ireland Football Clinic

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 18.

Ryan Shazier Attends Ohio State Game

Ryan Shazier was back at his alma mater Saturday. He took in today’s Ohio State/Minnesota game at his old stomping grounds.

And based on all the photos of him being taken from the media, he’s still one popular man when he steps back onto the field. Rightfully so. One of the best Buckeyes of the last 20 years, Shazier was twice named First-Team All-Big Ten and was a First-Team All-American in 2013. In 2020, he was named Second-Team All-Big Ten of the 2010 decade. In three years there, he racked up 317 tackles (45.5 for a loss) with 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception.

Ryan Shazier is at Ohio Stadium today. pic.twitter.com/TePILYDaaP — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 18, 2023

Steelers AFC North Meme

If you can laugh at yourself, the Steelers, and the AFC North, this is for you. Someone on the Internet put together this GIF summarizing the state of the AFC North, a meme from Nintendo’s Mario Party of all the other players falling off at the start, crowning Luigi the winner without doing anything.

With the Browns losing QB Deshaun Watson, the Bengals losing QB Joe Burrow, and the Ravens TE Mark Andrews, it feels pretty appropriate.

Ireland Football Clinic

We’ve mentioned a couple times the Steelers upcoming Ireland Watch Party hosted by former Steelers Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes. Today, the pair along with Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and local Irish athletes put on a football clinic in Ireland. In the video below, you can watch Faneca and Rooney put kids through drills, a chance to learn from a Hall of Famer and a receiver who caught a Super Bowl. Pretty cool.

“Showing them the steps of what we do and why we do it,” Faneca said. “Share those little insights. They might be watching the game of football but maybe they don’t know.”

The NFL continues to expand its reach and has focused on international games and events, holding multiple games in Europe with contests in London and Frankfurt, Germany. It’s possible, probable even, Pittsburgh will soon play a game in Ireland, just as they did in 1997, the first and only NFL game ever to be played there.

For Holmes, he was excited to see a group of kids so interested in the game.

“It’s amazing to see these young athletes are super excited about learning about American sports,” he said.

A great event sponsored by the Steelers and kudos to Faneca and Holmes for helping make it happen. Watch the full video below.