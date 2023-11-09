Depot After Dark: J.J. Watt’s Terrible Towel Form, Dobbs Player Of The Week, Najee On LeBron

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 8.

J.J. Watt’s Terrible Towel Form

J.J. Watt told the Pat McAfee Show he had a great time being in Pittsburgh last week. He got the full Yinzer experience, including waving his Terrible Towel during the fourth quarter of the Steelers/Titans game. But he’s gotta work on his form.

Watt jokingly said his arm was tired by the time the cameras focused on him.

“It’s a long song,” Watt told the show. “I also learned that. My arm was gassed. They caught me at the very end. I was dead.”

Renegade didn’t have its optimal impact. The Titans picked up a couple of first downs, but their drive still ended in a punt. And QB Kenny Pickett and company took the ball and marched into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

How AWESOME was Renegade.. "I was waving the shit out of that towel but my arm was gassed" 😂😂 ~ @JJWatt #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hbTdKWWhcq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2023

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Dobbs Player of the Week

New (and we mean brand new) Minnesota Vikings QB Josh Dobbs was named the NFC Player of the Week for his incredible off-the-plane, off-the-bench performance to beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Days after being traded from the Arizona Cardinals and having zero practice with the team, he took snaps on the sidelines before entering the game so center Garrett Bradbury could know his cadence.

After being sacked for a safety early, Dobbs bounced back and contributed three total touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown pass with 22 seconds left. His memorable performance earned him well-deserved honors.

Congrats to @josh_dobbs1 on being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 9 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/bubdKqhEgh — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 8, 2023

Najee On LeBron

Despite not playing this past weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers still made headlines. Following a loss to the Orlando Magic, NBA superstar LeBron James compared his Los Angeles Lakers to the Steelers for their inconsistent offenses and slow starts.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, RB Najee Harris was asked if he heard those comments. Harris told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor he did when he happened to see Mike Tomlin’s face on TV next to LeBron.

“He’s talking shit…shoot, shoutout LeBron I’m a fan,” Harris told Pryor. “Other than what you said. Shoutout LeBron.”

The Lakers followed up that Magic loss with a one-point defeat to the Miami Heat. Hopefully, the Steelers don’t wind up with the same fate Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Martavis Bryant Compares Dak Prescott To Ben Roethlisberger

As a wide receiver in the NFL, oftentimes you have to know when to say the right things if you want to see the football. New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Martavis Bryant knows that.

Speaking with CBS Sports Wednesday, Bryant spoke highly of new quarterback Dan Prescott, comparing him to former Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, whom Bryant knows quite well from his days with the Steelers.

“Great quarterback, determined and wants to win,” Bryant said to CBS Sports regarding Prescott. “I don’t see any difference between him and Ben honestly. He’s determined to be great, and I’m here to help.”

Bryant doesn’t go into depth as to what makes Prescott and Roethlisberger comparable, but one thing is certain: Bryant is excited to not only be back in the NFL but also get a chance to haul in passes from a high-end quarterback after years of toiling with the Raiders, the XFL and the IFL.

Two Former Steelers Return To NFL

After being cut by the New Orleans Saints at the end of training camp this summer, former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James is back in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, James is signing to the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

Raiders signed veteran TE Jesse James to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2023

James spent four seasons with the Steelers from 2015-18, hauling in 120 receptions for 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns, though he’s most famous for the touchdown he didn’t “catch” in a wild loss to the New England Patriots at then-Heinz Field, changing the season around entirely based on playoff seeding.

James, 29, has since spent time with the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and Saints since his time with the Steelers ended.

Former Steelers OL John Leglue, who started five games for Pittsburgh in 2021, also signed with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. That news was reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Falcons signed John Leglue to practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 8, 2023