Colin Cowherd: Steelers Will ‘Delude Themselves’ Believing In Kenny Pickett, Claims Team Scared To Draft QB Until Big Ben Retired

After slamming Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett immediately following the team’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans Thursday night, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd went back for seconds during his Friday radio show. Offering similar commentary, Cowherd doubled down that Pickett isn’t the future of the Steelers’ franchise and reiterated his claim Pittsburgh only drafted him because he was local.

“Nobody thinks Kenny Pickett’s got the arm, the juice, the ‘it.'” Cowherd said. “Nobody because he doesn’t. He was a third-round pick. They reached on because they were desperate at quarterback because Big Ben scared them every time they considered drafting his heir apparent. And so they’re left with a nice kid, a local kid, who’s a B-minus at mostly everything.”

Pickett yet again did not put up big numbers in the Titans win, throwing for 160 yards on 30 attempts. He particularly struggled in the first half, missing multiple throws that would’ve gone for first downs or touchdowns. But as he’s become known for, Pickett found his groove in the fourth quarter, leading the Steelers to another comeback victory. He threw the game-winning touchdown pass to WR Diontae Johnson, set up by a beautiful throw down the right sideline to Johnson on third down. Pickett would’ve had a second touchdown toss had WR George Pickens gotten his left foot inbounds. Somehow, he didn’t, and the pass was incomplete.

As for the Ben Roethlisberger comment, the Steelers opted not to find his true replacement until after he retired. Cowherd is referring to the team drafting QB Mason Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft, leading to comments from Roethlisberger that made it clear he wasn’t thrilled about the pick.

“I was surprised when they took a quarterback because I thought that maybe in the third round, you know you can get some really good football players that can help this team now,” Roethlisberger said via ESPN at the time. “Nothing against Mason; I think he’s a great football player. I don’t know him personally, but I’m sure he’s a great kid. I just don’t know how backing up or being a third [string] — well, who knows where he’s going to fall on the depth chart — helps us win now.”

That was the highest pick they used on a quarterback until Roethlisberger hung up his cleats before selecting Pickett in 2022. Rudolph never became his replacement and is currently the Steelers’ third-string quarterback, not taking a regular-season snap since 2021. There may be some truth to Cowherd’s point, but Pittsburgh had an all-in mentality with Roethlisberger and it’s common for teams to wait until after their star quarterback has left to find his heir (Mac Jones for Tom Brady, Andrew Luck for Peyton Manning, etc.). And teams who have drafted a possible replacement early haven’t always gotten it right. Jimmy Garoppolo for Tom Brady, Jordan Love for Aaron Rodgers, etc. Often picking in the middle or late first round, it’s not like the Steelers were routinely in position to take a top arm.

On the merits of his Pickett comments, Cowherd’s points aren’t completely unfounded. Now having started 20 games, Pickett has struggled to have consistent “wow” moments. Besides his fourth-quarter success, there’s no obvious defining trait of his game. He’s led some great drives but lacks a true breakout performance.

Most quarterbacks who become long-term pillars of a franchise show that by now. Sunday, Houston Texans’ rookie C.J. Stroud had a masterful performance, throwing five touchdowns to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39-37 in a shootout. It included a game-winning drive with less than a minute to go, marching down the field and hitting fellow rookie WR Tank Dell for a touchdown. Stroud and the Texans have had their faults. Heck, they lost to the Carolina Panthers. But there’s more than enough plays to know Stroud is going to be a quarterback of the future and one of the most accurate and best touch throwers in football.

“They’re going to delude themselves into thinking they have the guy,” Cowherd said of the Steelers.

Making conclusions in the middle of the season is foolish and there’s still more than half of Pickett’s year to go. And it’s doubtful the Steelers will do anything but run Pickett back as their starting quarterback in 2023. But in a competitive AFC with so many off-the-charts-good quarterbacks, established veterans and emerging studs, the Steelers could be at a disadvantage. Even the most generous quarterback ranking places Pickett behind (in no order): Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, Houston’s C.J. Stroud, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, and Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert.

That’s eight quarterbacks ahead with several more to argue and none of those names are going anywhere anytime soon. If Pickett can’t put himself near that tier of quarterback, then the Steelers will have to build an incredible roster around him. A much bigger challenge.