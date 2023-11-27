Chris Simms: ‘Aggressive’ Offense, Improved Offensive Line Play Sparked Steelers Sunday

Despite only scoring 16 points in a Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, there’s little doubt that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense looked as good as it has all season. In the week ahead of the game, Pittsburgh moved on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, and while there weren’t any real major tweaks with Mike Sullivan as the offensive play caller, one thing evident was that QB Kenny Pickett wasn’t afraid to push the ball downfield.

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chris Simms credited the aggressiveness of Pittsburgh’s offense and improved offensive line play as reasons why the unit was able to put up a season-high 421 yards.

“I just feel like it was aggressive,” Simms said about Pittsburgh’s offense on his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. “One thing, Matt Canada or not, that we’ve seen going on an upward trajectory is their offensive line play. There’s no doubt about that. When Canada got onto the sideline, the offensive line got better, now being fired, it’s still going on an upward pace here. They’re still running the ball, opening up holes. But today, the running of the ball felt like it was opened up because of the pass game a little bit.”

He mentioned Pat Freiermuth and his return from injury being able to work the middle of the field to help improve the vertical passing game for Pickett and help the Steelers attack the middle of the field, an area that was almost nonexistent with Canada in charge.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line took a step forward when the team inserted Broderick Jones into the starting lineup at right tackle. Jones has helped sparked the team on the ground, as his athleticism and ability to climb to the second level has been important in getting Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris going. The guards have improved as well, with Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels among the best pass-blocking guards in football in recent weeks.

Pickett having a little bit extra time to throw he allowed him take some shots yesterday, whether it was to Freiermuth up the seam or along the sideline to George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. He finally connected with Pickens on another deep ball, a 43-yard completion on third down that can hopefully help get Pickens going for the rest of the season.

For probably the first time all season, Pittsburgh’s offense was actually fun to watch. The Steelers sustained drives, moved the ball downfield, and most importantly, they won. It’s a performance that provides some hope for the rest of the season, and one that they’ll look to build on as they try and improve to 9-4 with games over the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots the next two weeks.

