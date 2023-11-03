Carney: Joey Porter Jr. Looks Like True Lockdown CB Steelers Need Long-Term

It’s been a long time since the Pittsburgh Steelers had a true shutdown cornerback. We’re talking back to the peak days of Ike Taylor when the Steelers were Super Bowl contenders year after year.

For the first time in a long time, it looks like the Steelers finally have that type of talent at cornerback once again.

That would be rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who has come on strong in recent weeks, seizing upon an opportunity for extended playing time and rewarding the Black and Gold with legitimate shutdown production at the position.

Porter showed that in full force Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, locking down future Hall of Fame receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Entering the Week Nine matchup against the Titans at Acrisure Stadium, Porter stated he approached head coach Mike Tomlin and told him he wanted to shadow Hopkins.

“On Tuesday, I went to Coach T and I told him ‘I want 10.’ That’s what I was looking for. I don’t really hide from nothing. I said, ‘That’s the matchup I want, that’s the matchup I need.’ He didn’t really say yes on Tuesday, he’s like we gonna think about it, cause they’re like that’s kinda crazy. But throughout the week they said, ‘Alright, we’ll let you get 10 on some reps and during the game,’ and throughout the game it was like you just go where 10 at,” Porter said in the locker room after the win, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

After getting the green light, the rookie delivered in a massive way.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hopkins was targeted five times when Porter was in coverage. Porter allowed just one reception for 17 yards, completely taking away the standout receiver one week after he hauled in three touchdowns. He wanted all the smoke in the matchup against one of the best to ever do it, and he delivered in just his second NFL start.

Against the Titans, Porter played 70 snaps (94.6%), which was a career high. He got better as the game went on.

Early against the Titans, Porter had a rough go with a poor rep against the run on the outside and then having two flags thrown on him on one play. He had a ticky-tack call in the fourth quarter in coverage against Hopkins, but overall he stood up to the challenge.

He has all the physical tools necessary to be the next great lockdown corner in Steelers history, with his frame (6025, 193 pounds with 34-inch arms) and physicality in coverage. He engulfs receivers and can simply take away one side of the field. He has the mentality to do that, too, which is a major part of the development for the great cornerbacks in the NFL.

He proved that Thursday night and should get more opportunities to travel and take away the opponent’s top receiver.

This wasn’t a one-off thing from Porter, either. He’s clamped down on guys throughout the season when called upon.

He’s allowed just six receptions on 21 targets for 127 yards and has one interception and two pass breakups, allowing just one touchdown on the season. According to Pro Football Reference, he is allowing just a 73.8 QB rating against when targeted and is yielding just 12.9 average depth of target on the season, which is quite impressive for a rookie.

Porter might not be the trash-talker that his father once was, but he’s getting there. And he has the play to back it up, just like his father once did.

Thursday night against the Titans and in the matchup against Hopkins showed that the sky is the limit for Porter. He has the makings of the next great shutdown corner, not only for the Steelers, but in the NFL. He’s going to get more opportunities to prove that, and based on how he’s performed so far in his rookie season against some tough matchups, this should start to become the norm for the Penn State product.