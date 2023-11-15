Cameron Heyward: Replacing Kwon Alexander Will Be ‘Collective Effort’ For Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered two big blows to their inside linebacker group when they lost LB Cole Holcomb for the season in Week Nine and LB Kwon Alexander for the season in Week 10. Holcomb had worn the green dot for Pittsburgh, meaning he communicated the defensive play calls and was one of the most important communicators on the defensive side of the ball. Alexander replaced him with the green dot in Week 10, but after he went down on the team’s first drive, those duties fell to LB Elandon Roberts. Pittsburgh’s communication suffered, especially with the team also down All-Pro FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.
On his Not Just Football podcast, Steelers DL Cameron Heyward talked about the need for better communication and said it’s going to take a collective effort to fill the void in the middle of the defense.
“We could use a guy like Mykal Walker, or bring a safety down, but it’s all by committee. It’s very similar to the running back position where it’s not one guy,” Heyward said. “We have to make sure that we are organized in that and communicate even more. It’s a collective effort right now until we get guys that feel more comfortable.”
Pittsburgh has a lot of veterans who know the importance of good communication and know how to effectively communicate. Heyward, OLBs T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, CB Patrick Peterson, and even someone like S Damontae Kazee have all been around the league and will be able to assume expanded roles in the communication aspect of the game. There’s a learning curve for players who aren’t used to being the lead communicators on defense, so the opportunity is there for veterans to help them along until guys like Roberts and fellow LB Mark Robinson become more comfortable in expanded communication roles.
Outside of the communication aspect, losing Alexander and Holcomb leaves the Steelers down their two best coverage linebackers. The easiest solution to that problem is moving S Keanu Neal, who did switch to linebacker during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. However, that would then create an issue with safety depth, especially as Fitzpatrick has yet to return to full health. There’s no clear and easy solution, but the question of who’s going to cover opposing running backs and tight ends looms large for Pittsburgh.
The timing couldn’t have been worse for Holcomb and Alexander to go down for the season, as both injuries occurred right after the NFL trade deadline, leaving just scraps available on the free agent market. Mike Tomlin already said the Steelers won’t look to make any more outside additions at the position, so the onus will be on Roberts, Robinson, Walker and Tariq Carpenter to hold the fort down at inside linebacker.