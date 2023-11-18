Browns Activate OL Michael Dunn Off IR Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns have activated OL Michael Dunn off IR today ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dunn’s 21-day window to practice was opened on Wednesday, and he logged a full practice all week. The team announced the move today.

He was originally placed on IR on October 17 with a calf injury. Dunn’s primarily played guard this season and he’s played in four games with one start this season. He’s been with the Browns since 2020, and they’re the only team he has NFL experience with. He’s also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins but never logged an NFL snap.

The bulk of his experience came in 2021, when he played in 14 games with two starts. In his career, he’s played in 32 games with five starts. He’ll provide depth behind guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio for Cleveland tomorrow.

Dunn can also kick out and play some tackle, but the Browns list him as a guard. He measures at 6-5 and 315 pounds and played his college ball at Maryland. The Browns will now have some added depth along the offensive line with both OT Jack Conklin and OT Jedrick Wills out and OT Dawand Jones questionable for Sunday’s contest.

Pittsburgh is expected to activate TE Pat Freiermuth off IR later today. Neither team has announced any elevations off the practice squad for tomorrow’s game as of now.