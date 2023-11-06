‘Bold, Courageous Throw’: Former NFL QB Complimentary Of Kenny Pickett’s 32-Yard Strike To Diontae Johnson

Trailing 16-13 late in the fourth quarter and needing a spark Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football, second-year Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett dialed up a deep ball to trusted veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

On a 3rd and 6 from the Steelers’ 45-yard line, Pittsburgh was in good position to take a shot. The Steelers’ young quarterback read the coverage right with a single-high safety in the middle of the field and the Titans in press-man coverage. Johnson won easily off the line, running past Titans cornerback Tre Avery, opening a window for Pickett to drop the ball into.

Johnson flashed late hands to make the catch off a terrific throw from Pickett, gaining 32 yards. The play sparked the offense and four plays later Pickett hit a wide open Johnson for a 3-yard touchdown, giving the Steelers an eventual thrilling come-from-behind win over the Titans, 20-16.

For former NFL quarterback turned media analyst J.T. O’Sullivan, the throw was a “bold, courageous” one that was evidence of good offense in the NFL. In a breakdown of Pickett’s play in the Week Nine matchup against the Titans, O’Sullivan was quite complimentary of Pickett’s throw on the play, as well as the design overall.

“Here we go, third and six, big play up top, we’re gonna hit a go. Nice job. Safety, middle of the field closed, [Titans in] press-man. He [Johnson] wins, ball’s right on him. Just a massive play on third down. This is a big-time throw. Bold, courageous,” O’Sullivan said while breaking the play down for The QB School on YouTube.” If it wasn’t there, they’re having mesh. …Outside ball gets up and down before the safety can go make a play. If anything, I’d say it’s one of like a flatter go ball or flatter fade type throw. So if you’re gonna do this, great. You better hit it. He gets him.

“…The reason I like it is because it’s middle of the field closed with press coverage. Gotta take your chances. If it wasn’t there, they’re going to run mesh, deep hook mesh over the top and then we’ve got my guy 14 [George Pickens] coming across.”

Throughout Thursday night’s matchup, Pickett struggled with his accuracy and overall ability to make plays in the passing game, especially downfield. He missed high to Johnson a couple of times, missed Pickens on a crosser that should have been a layup throw and a big gainer, and then fired low to an open Allen Robinson II in the end zone, forcing the Steelers to settle for a field goal.

But once the fourth quarter hit, Pickett became a different quarterback — again.

That throw to Johnson is evidence of that.

For whatever reason, Pickett turns it up a notch in the fourth quarter. This season, his completion percentage in the fourth quarter is 72.3%. On the year, his overall completion percentage is just 61.3 and is near the bottom of the league among the 32 starters (25th overall).

That throw to Johnson though was perfect. Great accuracy, good pace to get it there quickly to beat the safety from the middle of the field, and it hit Johnson in stride for the explosive play, providing the Steelers’ offense with life.

The play alone was a good example of good, competent offense for O’Sullivan, too, from a design standpoint.

“I’m not friends with Kenny or [Matt] Canada, so don’t freak out, okay? This is really nice offense. You take a shot, you hit it. If it wasn’t there, are there other people that are open that are winning on mesh? Yes. Fourteen [Pickens]. That’s a big chunk to 14 right there. That is good offense. This is evidence of good offense. Let it wash over you. Enjoy. Good offense.”

It was a good play design as Pickens was wide open working underneath on the mesh concept with tight end Connor Heyward and wide receiver Allen Robinson II. If Pickett didn’t like the look to Johnson, he could have used him as that clear-out route, giving Pickens space underneath.

Granted, Pickett missed Pickens on a similar concept earlier in the game that should have been a big gainer, but chances are Pickett hits it in the fourth quarter. It’s just what he does.

Good offense, big-time throw that was bold, and it worked out as the Steelers battled back for a win to move to 5-3. Now, if they could just do that throughout games, they might not need the fourth-quarter heroics all the time.