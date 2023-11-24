Bengals Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out, Germaine Pratt Questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals will be down at least two players on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as both CB Cameron Taylor-Britt and WR Tee Higgins were ruled out for the Week 12 matchup. As was QB Joe Burrow, who is expected to be placed on IR soon, likely on Saturday.

After being limited in practice yesterday, OT D’Ante Smith did not practice today. He is doubtful for the game Sunday. LB Germaine Pratt, who was not listed all week on the injury report, did not practice Friday due to an illness. He’s officially designated as questionable for Sunday.

After missing Wednesday’s practice with an illness, DL D.J. Reader practiced in full today and is off the injury report. Also off the injury report and full participants in practice today include LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Sam Hubbard, rookie WR Andrei Iosivas, DL B.J. Hill, WR Trenton Irwin, DE Cameron Sample and OT Jonah Williams.

It was a status upgrade for Hubbard, Hill and Davis-Gaither, who were limited all week. It will be Hubbard’s return to the lineup, as he hasn’t played since November 5. He’s a key piece defensively for the Bengals, and the former Ohio State Buckeye will look to make a mark against the Steelers on Sunday.

RB Chase Brown practiced in full all week but he’s officially listed as questionable, as he’s yet to be activated off IR.

Cincinnati being down Higgins and Taylor-Britt is a big knock to their chances. Taylor-Britt had emerged as a key piece to the team’s secondary, while Higgins is a talented receiver who helps complement WR Ja’Marr Chase in the passing game. With him out, WR Tyler Boyd will likely have a bigger role. Because the Bengals do a good job spreading the ball around, Iosivas could be factored, and he has two touchdowns this season. Fellow rookie WR Charlie Jones could also play a role in the passing game.

The Steelers will be down S Minkah Fitzpatrick for the fourth game in a row, which means S Trenton Thompson is going to have to start for the second game in a row. Thompson played well against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, and hopefully he can replicate that performance against Cincinnati and QB Jake Browning.