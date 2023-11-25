Batting Passes Key Against Browning’s Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a tough time stopping the Cleveland Browns’ quick passing game last weekend, and it was one of the reasons they lost that matchup. Tomorrow, they once again go against an inexperienced quarterback in Jake Browning in a Cincinnati Bengals offense that could replicate that gameplan.

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith met with the media this week and acknowledged that it will be crucial for the pass rushers to affect the passing game, not only by creating pressure but also by batting the quick passes down.

“I think we definitely can affect balls,” said Highsmith in an interview posted to the Steelers YouTube channel. “I think there’s a couple last week I definitely could’ve got my hands up and stuff. I think overall as a front we gotta do a good job on those short throws, on those screens, getting our hands up and batting some balls, even tipping them in the air. Because tipping them in the air can lead the interceptions and stuff like that. So I think that’s gonna be important for us to just not only get back there and create pressure but also know when to not rush as hard and get our hands up.”

The Steelers have a great pass rush, but their kryptonite is quick passes when the rush can’t get to the quarterback in time. The Steelers’ secondary has not been great this year and their inside linebacker room is ravaged with injuries which has allowed the quick passing game to be killer against Pittsburgh. And this week, even though the Bengals are without superstar QB Joe Burrow, Pittsburgh will still have to face the quick passing game.

Cincinnati loves the quick passing game, with the team throwing 330 short passing attempts this season already while throwing 407 passes in total. The short passing game is basically the Bengals offense, and with Browning making his first career start, expect the Bengals to lean into the quick game. In the two games Browning has appeared in he is averaging only 4.5 yards per attempt, while even Burrow only averaged 6.3 yards per attempt which is only 0.2 points higher than Steelers QB Kenny Pickett who is averaging 6.1 yards per attempt.

In fact, when Browning has come in to replace Burrow this season, he has thrown only three medium/deep passes, with 12 of his 15 pass attempts coming in what Stathead describes as short throws. Browning has shown the ability to hit those short throws, going 7-of-12 on short passes. Context is needed as he played against a lot of prevent defense since the Bengals were down for the most part in his two appearances. But he is still clearly capable of getting the ball to his receivers and letting them make plays.

The good news for Pittsburgh is their front is certainly capable of batting passes down. OLB T.J. Watt and DT Cameron Heyward are both notorious for being able to get their hands in throwing lanes and even rookie DT Keeanu Benton has proven he is capable of batting passes down.

As Highsmith said, it will be important for Pittsburgh’s pass rush not to sell out for rushing the quarterback in some situations and sit off a bit to try and disrupt a pass by getting their hands on the ball. So far, Browning has only shown he can consistently make short passes, so the Steelers have to make life as difficult as possible for him to connect on the quick passing game. If the Steelers’ defensive front can do that, they should be in a good position to improve to 7-4.