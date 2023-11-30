Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer anything on your mind.

BananasFoster: I enjoyed the offensive “outburst” last week but lets not coin them the next greatest show on turf. Kenny still needs to be alot better. With this schedule, they have an opportunity to go 11-6, maybe even 12-5. Can almost make the case this is a win now team with this defense. If Kenny does not improve next 6 games, could you see Omar going after Kirk Cousins, or Justin Fields?

Alex: Sure, there’s lots of room for improvement. But Sunday was a good reset and foundation to lay for the remaining six games and increasingly likely, a playoff contest. Which will be one heck of a test.

I wouldn’t completely rule it out at zero percent, important to note Khan did not draft Pickett (nor did Assistant GM Andy Weidl) but my expectation is that Pickett will be the Steelers’ Week One starter in 2024. They’re going to stick with him for at least one more year and see how he looks with a new OC to get a better feel who the real issue was – Canada or Pickett.