2023 South Side Questions: Will RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Remain On IR For Remainder Of Season?

The Steelers are now back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, facing down a long regular season that looks a lot more promising given how things have gone leading up to it. Finishing just above .500 last year, they anticipate being able to compete with any team in the league this season with second-year QB Kenny Pickett leading the way.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year. The results have been positive so far.

Even well into the regular season and beyond, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered. When will the core rookies get to play, or even start? Is the depth sufficient where they upgraded? Can they stand toe-to-toe with the Bengals and the other top teams in the league? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Will RB Anthony McFarland Jr. be left on the Reserve/Injured List?

The Steelers opened RB Anthony McFarland Jr.’s 21-day practice window on Monday, Oct. 16. In case you needed to count, today is Monday, Nov. 6. Today is 21 days since his window was activated. Presumably, depending on how they count that last day, the Steelers need to take action today or tomorrow.

Otherwise, McFarland will have to remain on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season if the team opts not to activate him to the 53-man roster. Which would be strange, because he talked about being ready to help out at running back when he returned to practice.

The fourth-year veteran won the starting kick return job during training camp, and he played in the season opener. Not only did he have some successful returns, he made a couple catches on offense, including one for a fourth-down conversion.

But then he aggravated an injury and was put on the shelf, forced to miss the next four games. Though he started practicing right after the bye week as soon as he was eligible, three games have now gone by without his being activated.

And this, in spite of the fact that the team has released two kick returners in the interim in WR Gunner Olszewski and CB Desmond King II. Following King’s release, the job has fallen to Godwin Igwebuike, a veteran running back the Steelers added after McFarland was moved to the reserve list.

McFarland’s second season was plagued by injury, the Maryland product beginning the year on the Physically Unable to Perform List. He was leapfrogged last year by the emerging rookie Jaylen Warren. Now, after seeming to finally find his footing, he could be slipping away yet again. He will be a restricted free agent after this season, making it a little less likely the Steelers will be interested in re-signing him.