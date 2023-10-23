WR George Pickens Says Rams Players Were Antagonizing Him, Trying To Get Under His Skin

Though George Pickens played his 23rd NFL game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, this one felt a little different than all the rest. He remained productive, going over 100 yards in back-to-back games, and helped the Steelers’ offense slam the door and end the game without relying on their defense to make a stop. But Pickens was also flagged for penalties twice, including one for taunting, as he spent the game jawing with Rams players.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pickens talked about what the defense was trying to do to him not just during the play but after it.

“A game like this showed me like they’re kind of looking for me for,” he said via the team website. “Try to mess up and guys are antagonizing me more. Because today is the first day I seen anything like that. Guys really just trying to get me outta the game or get under my skin deliberately. All I can really say is just keep fighting hard.”

What set the tone for this one was Pickens’ illegal blindside block on DB Russ Yeast early in the game, wiping out a first down from WR Diontae Johnson. Yeast briefly left the game injured but returned.

From there, the Rams’ defensive backs and Pickens went at each other the rest of the game. Pickens made plays, including late, but picked up a taunting call that wiped out a first-down catch, getting in Yeast’s face after the catch.

“Really wasn’t getting under my skin,” he said. “It’s just blatant stuff. Pushing me to the ground.”

Pickens said his goal was to not respond to it but he clearly did late in the game, earning a flag. He wasn’t the only one. WR Diontae Johnson picked up a taunting call for “shushing” ex-Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon late in the game, negating a pass interference call on Johnson that would’ve given the Steelers a first down.

During the game, head coach Mike Tomlin could be seen with his arms around both players and afterwards, he spoke to those moments.

“I would much rather say whoa than sic ’em,” Tomlin said postgame. “We got some guys that are competitors. They just gotta compete in the appropriate and mature and professional way. We use it as a learning experience.”

Cornerbacks and receivers are natural guys to trash talk. It’s a highly competitive and mental space with each side trying to get into the other’s head. As Tomlin said, a learning experience, especially for someone like Pickens, and at least it’s a lesson in a win than a loss.