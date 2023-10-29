WR Diontae Johnson Injured In Steelers-Jaguars Game (Update)

UPDATE: Johnson has returned to the game. According to CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn, he sustained a chest injury but is okay.

UPDATE: Per Josh Rowntree of 93.7 The Fan, Johnson is out of the medical tent and on Pittsburgh’s sideline.

Diontae Johnson's out of the medical tent and sitting on #Steelers sideline. — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 29, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson was shown being helped to the medical tent on the TV broadcast following a 22-yard touchdown reception by WR George Pickens.

Johnson missed four games with a hamstring injury earlier this season, and with a wet field, there’s fear that he could’ve re-injured the hamstring. He needed lots of help from trainers to get him to the medical tent, and ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said he limped off the field following the touchdown.

Diontae Johnson came off the field limping after that drive. He needs a lot of help to get to the injury tent. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 29, 2023

It’s the third major injury that Pittsburgh has suffered today, as both QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) have already been ruled out for the game. With the Steelers coming up on a short week against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, it’s really not an ideal time for Pittsburgh to have so many key players go down.

Given that Johnson already had a hamstring injury this season, and didn’t practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, it’s a genuine concern. He couldn’t put much weight on his legs and seemed to need a lot of assistance to head to the medical tent. Hopefully, the injury isn’t as bad as it appeared on the CBS broadcast.

We’ll keep you updated as we know more on Johnson’s status. He had eight receptions for 85 yards prior to exiting the game.