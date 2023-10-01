Watch: Watt Family Reunites Ahead Of Steelers Vs. Texans Game

It’s a big game for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans. But it’s also a special occasion. During halftime of today’s game, the Texans will be inducted J.J. Watt into their Ring Of Honor. With Pittsburgh in town, it’s a chance for the entire Watt family to come together and celebrate the moment.

T.J. and J.J. Watt met on the field prior to kickoff to say hello. They were joined by former Steelers FB Derek Watt along with their mom and dad.

The NFL’s Twitter account sent out this video a short time ago.

J.J. Watt is the most prolific Texan in team history. A first-round pick in 2011, he made five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams while racking up 101 sacks for the franchise. His numbers would’ve been even more impressive had injuries not hampered his career. Still, he’s a sure-fire Hall of Famer and goes down as one of the greatest players and people in franchise history.

Here’s some more photos of the Watt brothers and family getting together.

On the KDKA’s Steelers pre-game show, Watt spoke with Rich Walsh about his brothers.

“Both of them have had such an impact on my life,” Watt told Walsh. “Just showing me how to be a good person, a good player, how to handle myself in the community. Just really giving me the blueprint of how to be a man and I appreciate both of them for that.”

Earlier in the week, T.J. discussed what it’ll be like to see his big brother enshrined.

“It’s going to be awesome seeing him be received the way he deserves to be received,” he said. “It’s going to be pretty special.”

Watt also made it clear his focus still has to be on the game. He and the Steelers’ pass rush have a chance to take control of this game against a battered and backup-filled Houston offensive line.

Having the ceremony occur during the Steelers game was a classy and almost certainly intentional gesture. T.J. is on a similar path as J.J, quickly becoming one of the most dominant defensive players in the league, and he’s on a clear first-ballot Hall of Fame track. In 15 years, odds are high both men will be in Canton, Ohio, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And one day, J.J. will return the favor when T.J. is inducted in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh and Houston kick off today at 1 PM/EST.