Watch: The Steelers Must Remove This Play From Their Playbook

Bringing you guys another video today. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ bye week is a great opportunity to self-scout. Even QB Kenny Pickett referenced the goal of removing plays that don’t work, the stuff where you’re just beating your head against the wall.

If that’s truly their goal, and it should be, one play must be taken out of the Steelers’ playbook. Going back through every play Pittsburgh’s offense has run this year, they’ve called this particular inside zone run paired with jet motion five times. All five plays were unsuccessful. We go through each of those plays below.

