Watch: Steelers Secondary Looks Lost, Allows Long TD To Rams Before Half

After a defensive struggle for most of the first half, the Los Angeles Rams were the first team to find paydirt. They did so on a 31-yard touchdown pass from QB Matthew Stafford to WR Tutu Atwell on a play where CB Levi Wallace let Atwell get open for an easy catch at the goal line.

On 2nd and 10, Stafford scrambled to his left after feeling pressure from ROLB Alex Highsmith, who beat the Rams’ left tackle on his patented inside spin move. Heaving the ball downfield, Atwell broke away from Wallace and found the ball, grabbing it without resistance at the 1-yard line. He turned upfield and into the end zone for the touchdown. Though kicker Brett Maher missed the extra point, the Rams took a 9-3 lead into the half.

Take a look at the play.

They’re backbreaking points to give up at the end of the first half, especially with the Rams receiving the second half kickoff. Overall, the Rams’ offense moved the ball throughout the first half, though they hurt themselves with a couple of drops from WR Cooper Kupp, penalties, and a missed 53-yard field goal by Maher.

Pittsburgh’s starting corners, Patrick Peterson and Wallace, have struggled throughout the half. Both gave up long run-and-catch plays on shallow crossers while Wallace was responsible for Atwell on the score.

At the half, Stafford has completed 9-of-16 passes for 159 yards and that score. Rookie Puka Nacua leads the team with five grabs for 94 yards while Kupp has been held to just two catches and 29 yards, though he also has a pair of drops.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is completing under half his passes for just 78 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The second half will kick off in a few minutes.