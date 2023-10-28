Watch: I Was Wrong (Here’s Why)

Bringing you guys another video breaking down something I was wrong about. During the bye, I noted one running play I urged the Pittsburgh Steelers to remove from their playbook due to its lack of success over the first five games. But Pittsburgh went back to it for RB Najee Harris’ touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams as part of its fourth-quarter comeback.

We go through the play, what QB Kenny Pickett changed, and what made it effective. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

