Watch: How The Steelers Blitzed To Contain Lamar Jackson

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense and how they contained Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. While Jackson made plays from the pocket and Pittsburgh was fortunate his receivers dropped so many passes, the Steelers’ plan was to blitz and contain Jackson in the pocket so he couldn’t make out-of-structure plays with his legs.

We look at examples of what happened when the defense sent four versus when the Steelers blitzed.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

