Watch: Gunner Olszewski Has Another Disastrous Fumble Late In Ravens Game

Oh no. WR Gunner Olszewski has done it again. Olszewski had a critical fumble on a punt return late in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. With Pittsburgh trailing 10-8 and just getting a big defensive stop, forcing the Ravens to punt, Olszewski fumbled the ensuing punt return. It was recovered by Baltimore deep inside Pittsburgh’s territory.

He ran into TE Connor Heyward on the return but still, needed to show better ball security here.

Olszewski has been a fumble machine with the Steelers. Signed as the team’s primary return man last year, he lost his job last year after several muffs and fumbles. He was not the team’s starter to begin this season, but injuries have forced Olszewski into the lineup. Today, WR Calvin Austin III missed time and was replaced by Olszewski as the team’s punt returner.

Pittsburgh had been clawing its way back into the game and was about to have a drive that could take the lead and win the game.

The silver lining is that Joey Porter Jr. bailed Olszewski out. He picked off his first career pass on a jump ball in the end zone on a 3rd-and-goal play, giving Pittsburgh possession of the ball yet again. As of this writing, the Steelers trail 10-8.