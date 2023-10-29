Watch: George Pickens Shows Off Crazy Hurdle For Steelers TD

It took until the final minute of the third quarter but the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally found the end zone. WR George Pickens, held catchless all game long, made his first reception of the game count. He took a 22-yard slant over the middle and hurdled two Jacksonville Jaguars’ defenders on his way to the end zone.

Take a look at the play.

With QB Kenny Pickett knocked out due to a rib injury, it was QB Mitch Trubisky who led the Steelers’ first touchdown drive. It required some crazy-looking plays, including a cross-body completion to WR Diontae Johnson on third down, but the Steelers finally showed life offensively. RB Jaylen Warren provided a spark in the run and pass game while Trubisky moved the ball downfield.

Pittsburgh isolated Pickens on the backside of this play, something they’ve done more often over the past several weeks. It creates a 1v1 opportunity for him to either run a slant or work vertically on deep balls or backshoulder fades.

With the extra point, the Steelers trail the Jaguars 17-10 early in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh’s forced three Jacksonville turnovers today, a key reason why they’re still hanging around. And the offense has finally found the end zone, the team following a similar script they’ve accomplished in all four of their wins coming into today’s game.