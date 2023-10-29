Watch: Defense Keeping Steelers In Game, Damontae Kazee Picks Trevor Lawrence

In the moment that safety Damontae Kazee picked off Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, the team had more takeaways (two) than first downs (zero). Pittsburgh thwarted another scoring drive as the Steelers have a pair of turnovers today.

Lawrence made a bad decision to throw a jump ball in the end zone that Kazee read and intercepted. Unfortunately, he ran the ball out of the end zone and was unaware of the sideline, stepping out of bounds at Pittsburgh’s own two-yard line.

The Jaguars were putting together an impressive drive with chunk plays by WR Calvin Ridley and RB Travis Etienne. It’s the second turnover Jacksonville has recorded deep into Pittsburgh territory today. On the Jaguars’ previous drive, LB Kwon Alexander forced a fumble on TE Evan Engram, recovered by LB Cole Holcomb.

Pittsburgh trails 6-0 early in the second quarter. Off the interception, the Steelers registered their initial first down of the game and are putting together a drive in Jaguars’ territory.