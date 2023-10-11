‘Very Close, If Not Better:’ James Harrison Weighs In On Watt/Highsmith Combo Versus Woodley/Himself

Former Steelers OLB James Harrison hasn’t been afraid to defer praise or look at himself in a humble light. He’s mentioned recently that he was proud of OLB T.J. Watt for breaking his franchise sack record in Pittsburgh, stating that it’s been standing for too long. He also has mentioned that he doesn’t believe that he should get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame based on his career stats compared to others vying for that honor.
Speaking with DL Cameron Heyward on the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast Wednesday, Heyward asked Harrison about the pass-rush duo currently in Pittsburgh, Watt and Alex Highsmith, and if he thinks that those two could match the duo Harrison was a part of with LaMarr Woodley back in their heyday.
“To me, it’s very close, if not better,” Harrison said on Not Just Football, which aired on the show’s YouTube channel. “I’ll just be honest with you, especially if they can continue to put together the seasons that they have been putting together. Especially with T.J. putting together the numbers that he’s put together the last couple of years.”
That’s quite high praise coming from Harrison as he and Woodley were arguably the best pass-rushing duo in the league for several seasons. In a four-year stretch from 2008-2011, Woodley had 44 sacks, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns while Harrison posted 45.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three interceptions. The two went to the Pro Bowl together in 2009 and were the catalyst on Pittsburgh’s defense that helped them get to two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLIII.
However, neither Harrison nor Woodley has played at the level at which Watt is currently playing, leading the league with eight sacks through just five games. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, tying the single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks while being a game wrecker in every possible way through batted passes, interceptions, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries for touchdowns. Highsmith has turned into quite the running mate opposite Watt as well, breaking out last season to the tune of 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. Showing a well-rounded skill set as a pass rusher, he and Watt feed off each other like Harrison and Woodley used to do back in the day.
Watt and Highsmith must stay healthy to match or surpass the longevity of Woodley and Harrison more than a decade ago. The two have been a dynamic duo thus far for Pittsburgh, literally changing the outcome of games when the offense can’t get anything going. Highsmith also must become more consistent in terms of his production, not going missing for games like he has this season or when Watt is out of the lineup. Still, Pittsburgh appears to have found the ideal pass-rush tandem of the future, one the Steelers have been searching for since Harrison and Woodley suited up for the Black and Gold.