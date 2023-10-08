Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers vs Ravens

Following each game in the 2023 Steelers season I will once again give you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. These will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 5 Vs. Baltimore

1. What to Expect When You’re Expecting – In typical Steelers fashion, they come away with a win in a game they had no business winning. They are in first place in a division they have no business leading. For one half of one quarter, the offense looked like an NFL offense. After the trouncing last week, hopes were low as to what we would get from this team. And frankly we were right for about 50 minutes of this game. Steelers versus Ravens is always a strange adventure and this one is up near the top.

2. The Spark – For 50 minutes of this game I was bored. This team, particularly the offense, is hard to watch. The Steelers needed someone, anyone to spark the offense. Jaylen Warren said, “Let me show you how it’s done.” He had consecutive plays with gains of 23, 10 and 16 yards for an offense doing nothing. He played with a physicality we haven’t seen from any player this season. He refused to go down. The offense could only muster three points from his effort but the spark he provided lifted this team. When they watch the film this week, I’d make it a point to tell everyone they should play more like him.

3. Motion Sickness – There are different reasons to use motion on offensive plays. Ideally, the motion will in some way confuse the defense. Matt Canada loves to use motion, especially on running plays. I have two issues with this. If you watch opposing defenses, the Steelers’ motion barely has any effect on them. There is minimal shifting and zero confusion. Second, the majority of his motions bring receivers or tight ends closer to the formation, which brings more defenders closer to the ball. It’s hard to have success when you telegraph plays and help the defense fill the box.

4. Yes Block, No Check – Kenny Pickett is very comfortable using the running back as a check down out of the backfield. When the running back must stay in and block, Pickett struggles with who is the checkdown. There were a couple of plays, both sacks I believe, where the back stayed in to block. On both plays, he had the tight end on a curl or a short in-breaking route over the middle who he could have gotten the ball. Does he not know he is there? Does he not see him? Does he not trust them? Does he not trust himself on late throws over the middle? I don’t know the answer but there are yards being left out there.

5. Thank A Raven – We all need to give a big thank you to the Baltimore Ravens for wasting so many opportunities. On one drive the ball went through Mark Andrews’ hands on one play and Rashod Bateman’s on another in the end zone. Going for it on fourth down in the second quarter rather than take the field goal. There was a drop on a deep ball by Nelson Agholor in the third quarter. Zay Flowers got taken down by the turf monster on another wide-open deep ball. There were numerous opportunities for big plays that the Ravens failed to complete. This could have been very ugly if they didn’t make all those mistakes.

6. Junior Varsity – Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin told everyone earlier in the week that Joey Porter, Jr. wasn’t ready for prime time with the defense. Um, really? In minimal usage this year he has been really good in man coverage. In this game he got a chance, possibly over a healthy Patrick Peterson, to play. He blanketed Odell Beckham, Jr. on a deep ball on one play I focused on him. His technique on the game-changing interception was spot on. He had a poor-tackling effort in the last game and maybe it was his tackling holding him back. I don’t think the Steelers can afford to not play him more going forward.

7. If Charles is Right – CBS color analyst Charles Davis mentioned in their meetings this week that the Steelers has some designed plays to get Calvin Austin III open deep. That’s fine and there should be plays for him. But can we get some of the shorter variety as well to get the ball in his hands and let him use his speed? Throw him a slant and let him create. Get him on a drive route in the intermediate range and let him outrun the defender. Not everything needs to be a deep ball for him. This is another problem with the offense. If the offense only schemes Austin for deep balls, then the defense only needs to worry about him on deep balls.

8. Party of One – With Diontae Johnson out there is a lot on the shoulders of George Pickens. Defenses don’t need to worry about the rest of the receiver group. Allen Robinson II is a good short-area receiver but not a threat. Austin is barely utilized. Miles Boykin and Gunner Olszewski aren’t even a blip on defensive radars. Pickens showed what he can do today. Back shoulder, go route, dig routes over the middle. Last year he was basically tasked with just running deep. My one criticism would be to work back to the ball on the underthrown fade in the end zone to get the pass interference call. He is just starting to blossom.

9. Baby Steps Not Strides – After a slow start the defense showed some signs of life. After leaving the edge open several times early, they cleaned that up. They gave up 3 yards after contact after most runs until the fourth quarter. The tackling by the whole defensive backs group is not pretty. However, they made big plays when they needed it. Larry Ogunjobi’s forced fumble, the Porter interception, the Alex Highsmith sack fumble. I feel the intensity can still be turned up. The consistency isn’t there yet but there are flashes.

10. Was It Bad to Win? – If you’re in the group that wants to take the play calling away from Matt Canada, a win does not help your cause. Yes, they were ineffective again for three and a half quarters. Yes, they were outgained 143-20 in the first quarter. Yes, they only scored one offensive touchdown and that was with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter. But they won. That win alone could keep Canada in his role. I’ve said it before if they are ever going to do it, it’ll be during the bye week, but I don’t think Mike Tomlin makes a move, unfortunately.