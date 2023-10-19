Though Impressed By Dolphins’ Offense, Matt Canada Says Steelers Can’t Copy Their Game Plan

When you’re not one of the top NFL teams, you’re looking to those sitting in pole position and trying to figure out what they’re doing so well. Football, and sports, is a mash of borrowed and tweaked ideas. Take a little of this, a little of that, maybe put your own spin on it, the Steelers have been “stealing” plays for years. Though it might seem simple enough to just do what teams like the Miami Dolphins are doing, Matt Canada says not so fast.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Canada was asked about the Dolphins’ effective motion and why their unit is so potent.

“They’re doing great,” Canada told reporters via audio provided by the team. “Hats off to them with what they’re doing. And I don’t think you can just jump in and see something and put it in. I think that’s not something you can do, but obviously guys are looking at copying certain things that they’re doing.”

Miami is having a historically strong offensive start. Combining elite talent with great scheme, they’re averaging 37.2 points per game, 12 more than second place in the league. They haven’t scored fewer than 20 points in a game this season, have put up 30-plus on four occasions, and lit up the Denver Broncos for 70 points, a modern-day record.

The Steelers are, obviously, none of those things. To compare, Pittsburgh is averaging a little more than 12 offensive points per game. Miami is averaging over nine points per quarter. Meaning, they put up way more points in a half than the Steelers do in an entire game.

While their talent is off the charts, the Dolphins also effectively use motion to get players open. Most recently, they’ve deployed what’s being referred to as their “cheat” motion, this quick and short motion to get players like WR Tyreek Hill into space.

Asked Kyle Shanahan about Mike McDaniel's use of short, fast motion with the Dolphins He and the 49ers call it "cheat," for obvious reasons pic.twitter.com/1B73vEoJeX — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) September 28, 2023

But Canada says it’s not as easy as to just copy and paste. Much of that is true. The Dolphins have different personnel, the fastest skill players in football, and have been repping these formations, motions, and plays since the spring. While Canada’s known as a motion-happy coordinator, his numbers in Pittsburgh have been less than expected. Per Steve Payton, the Steelers’ motion rate this year is roughly around the league average and has not been successful when used.

One of the cooler aspects of these play caller scores is the correlation with motion rate. Zac Taylor, a McVay prodigy, has failed to give Burrow and the Bengals' offense answers. If this team fails to reach the playoffs, he'll be on the hot seat heading into the offseason. https://t.co/fMNqyri86u pic.twitter.com/3RDy6DJai8 — Steven Patton (@PattonAnalytics) October 18, 2023

It’s important to consider game circumstance. As ESPN’s Seth Walder points out, motion rates “plummet” when teams are playing from behind and ostensibly, so does their impact and success. That makes sense. If you’re having to go hurry up and start throwing the ball, you’re not getting creative with a bunch of window dressing.

For Canada, using motion means walking a fine line.

“It’s all just kind of what you want to do and how you want to do it,” he said. “And doing enough to help your guys make plays but not doing too much to where they’re not in their comfort area and can’t play as fast and as loose as they need to play.”

Still, the Steelers clearly need to reevaluate everything. Adding small wrinkles, not making wholesale changes, is key. Pittsburgh has already shown that with its Zorro Toss game, a Kyle Shanahan/Mike McDaniel staple of their offense. Whether it’s focusing on the Steelers’ base runs and passes or adding concepts from around the league, Pittsburgh must be better the rest of the season. Or else Canada is going to be out of a job come January.