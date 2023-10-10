‘These Guys Are Learning How To Bite:’ DL Coach Karl Dunbar Impressed By DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk

When Cam Heyward went down halfway through the Pittsburgh Steelers’ regular-season opener, the entire equation changed. Replacing the foundation of the defensive line and arguably the defense wasn’t a one-man job. It was a many-man job.

In his absence and until he returns, the likes of Keeanu Benton, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Armon Watts have been tasked to pick up the slack. Results have been mixed and at times bumpy but longtime DL Coach Karl Dunbar sees the progression in his group. And ready or not, they’re being asked to meet the moment.

“There’s no trepidation,” Dunbar told reporters via Steelers.com Tuesday. “[Coach John Mitchell] used to say when he was at LSU with me and when he was here, if a dog will bite, he’ll bite as a pup. And these guys are learning how to bite.”

Mitchell was the man Dunbar replaced in 2018, Mitchell moving into an assistant and liaison role before he officially retired in February. With Heyward on injured reserve, first-year players like Benton, second-year players like Leal, and third-year players like Loudermilk have replaced those snaps.

Overall, Dunbar praised the group’s ability to come together and step up.

“I think Leal did a great job the first couple games before he got concussed,” he said. “I think Armon Watts is doing well. Loudermilk is playing well, and the rookie showed some things ’cause we started him this weekend.”

Benton has been the team’s most impressive and consistent rookie. So much so the team kicked him over from nose tackle to start at right defensive end for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, though the team was also missing Leal, out with a concussion. Playing a season-high 33 snaps, 47 percent of the total, Benton impressed with his ability to two-gap and shed blocks. While Pittsburgh struggled to contain some runs, the interior run defense held up well and didn’t allow many big plays.

Keeanu Benton getting the start at RDE in base 3-4. He should keep that role. Two-gapping, holds the POA, sheds as the back commits inside. Ogunjobi penetration also a factor here. Good reps. #Steeles pic.twitter.com/z2EneqLt7y — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 9, 2023

Leal has shown impressive hand use to defeat blocks in the run game and has the raw athleticism to defend perimeter schemes. But he’s lackluster as a pass rusher with two career quarterback hits and one sack, the latter aided by an uncalled facemask penalty in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns.

Dunbar’s comment on Loudermilk was the most curious. His play has not progressed. He offers nothing as a pass rusher and isn’t as stout and strong against the run as you’d expect. He can’t get off blocks, can’t rush the passer, and does little to impact the game. Playing time has been reduced as a result, Loudermilk logging exactly 13 snaps each of the two weeks after registering 31 in the season opener. Today is his 26th birthday so perhaps Dunbar was being extra kind.

Heyward is expected to return later this season, though his timetable hasn’t been defined since the injury occurred. Initially, he was projected to miss about eight weeks, putting him out through Thanksgiving. But Heyward has said he has his own timetable and hinted he’d come back sooner than expected. Expecting him to return in Week Seven after the bye is a stretch but he could get back before you sit down for your Thanksgiving turkey. Dunbar might like this group but he’ll like Heyward coming back even more.