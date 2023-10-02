The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Texans Recap, Injuries, Tomlin Postgame Comments, Listener Emails, & More

Season 14, Episode 31 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Sunday Week Four that the Pittsburgh Steelers had on the road against the Houston Texans.

At the beginning of the show, we talk about the Steelers Week Four inactive list as well as the injuries the team had during Sunday’s loss, which is headlined by QB Kenny Pickett. We pass along the latest outlook when it comes to Pickett’s knee injury and what the team might do at tight end if Pat Freiermuth is sidelined several weeks with his hamstring issue.

Alex and I then get into a few postgame comments made by Steelers HC Mike Tomlin. We discuss what changes, if any, might be made based on what he said after the loss to the Texans.

We move forward and recap the Sunday loss to the Texans and that includes us bouncing back and forth between the offensive and defensive play. We go over several key plays from Sunday’s game and spend a little time focusing on the play of Pickett. We discuss which side of the football was most disappointing on Sunday based on what we expected to see ahead of the game against the Texans.

We dedicate some time to discuss what may or may not happen with Steelers OC Matt Canada moving forward into the remainder of the season and why we don’t spend a lot of time ranting about him needing to be fired.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 90-minute episode and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

