The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Texans All-22, Transactions, Injuries, Tomlin Tuesday Comments, & More

Season 14, Episode 32 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking more about the recent transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers since their Week Four Sunday road loss to the Houston Texans.

We move on to talk about the team’s injury situation heading into Week Five and spend extra time discussing the status of QB Kenny Pickett and if he’ll ultimately play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and there are plenty of talking points for Alex and I to break down. We rip several answers that Tomlin gave on Tuesday with most of them being related to the Sunday loss to the Texans.

We spend some time going over the recent video that Alex posted on Wednesday concerning what all is wrong with the Steelers offense as the team enters Week Five.

Alex and I then proceed to give our extended thoughts on the Steelers play on both offense and defense in Week Four now that both of us have fully consumed the all-22 tape from that contest.

We discuss how a Sunday Week Five win against the Ravens isn’t unthinkable and why. We also discuss the outlook for the Steelers for the remainder of the season based on what we have seen through the first four weeks.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 107-minute episode and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

