The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens Game Recap, Big Plays, Turning Point, Injuries, & More

Season 14, Episode 34 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week Five win at home on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

We discuss the inactive list ahead of the game to get this show started and also talk a little bit about the injuries sustained by the Steelers on Sunday.

Moving forward, Alex and talk about how the Ravens played a big part in losing on Sunday and how the Steelers not having catastrophic plays helped them get the win. We talk about dropped passes by the Ravens and more in this segment.

We go on to discuss the play on offense on Sunday and how we feel about that unit entering the bye week with the team 3-2 and leading the AFC North. We discuss the plays made by WR George Pickens and Jaylen Warren on Sunday that played a big part in the Steelers beating the Ravens. We also give our thoughts on how thought QB Kenny Pickett played in Week Five.

After discussing the offense, Alex and I move on to breaking down the play of the Steelers defense in Week Five. We talk about OLBs T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both turning it on as the game wore on. DT Larry Ogunjobi gets some love as does rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. as both had huge takeaways against the Ravens. We talk about how Porter now needs to be a starter moving forward after the bye week.

Special teams played a big part in the Steelers’ win against the Ravens, so Alex and I make sure to hit that unit. We also discuss the late kneel-down series from Sunday as well.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this two-hour episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

