The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens All-22 Recap, Watt Injury, Porter Jr. Status, Olszewski Contract, & More

Season 14, Episode 35 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the touchdown pass from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and all of the discussion that has come out of that play.

We recap what Pickett said about the play on Tuesday and also highlight a few other things that the All-22 tape showed related to the signal he gave Pickens pre-snap.

The Steelers have made a few practice-squad moves since our last show, so Alex and I recap those. We also talk about the finger injury sustained by OLB T.J. Watt on Sunday against the Ravens.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson said on Tuesday that he expects to return from his hamstring injury after the bye week. Alex and I discuss that great news and the impact it hopefully will have on the offense.

Will Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. be a starter coming out of the bye week? Based on what a few defensive coaches said on Tuesday, it doesn’t sound like that will be the case. Alex and I discuss if that would ultimately be the right decision.

Now that Alex and I have both reviewed the All-22 from the Steelers’ Week Five win against the Ravens, we go over a few observations that we made on both sides of the football. We talk about the overall play of both the offense and defense on Sunday and Alex goes a little more in depth on how Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was contained for the most part in the game.

Is Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski long for the Steelers’ roster at this point? We look at his contract situation and speculate about how much longer he might remain in Pittsburgh.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 73-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

